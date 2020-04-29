55-year-old railway employee under quarantine commits suicide in Uttar Pradesh

The victim, a resident of Railway Colony Tundla, was sent into quarantine on April 20 after his senior tested positive for coronavirus

Firozabad: A 55-year-old railway employee, who was under quarantine at a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday, police said.

The employee was under quarantine at F H Medical College and Hospital, Tundla.

His body was found hanging in the medical college, Gyanendra Kumar, SHO, Tundla said.

The victim, a resident of Railway Colony Tundla, was sent into quarantine on April 20 after his senior tested positive for coronavirus, the officer said.

His samples were taken on April 23 for testing, but the test could not be conducted. Another sample was taken for testing on Tuesday and its report is awaited, SDM Tundla, K P Singh Tomer said.

The body has been sent to the district hospital for postmortem, he added.