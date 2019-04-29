Monday, Apr 29, 2019 | Last Update : 09:41 PM IST

India, All India

Cyclone 'Fani': NDRF, Coast Guard on high alert; fishermen warned too

ANI
Published : Apr 29, 2019, 1:52 pm IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2019, 1:52 pm IST

The cyclone is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday, a home ministry statement said.

The cyclonic storm 'Fani' on Monday morning was located at 880 km of South-East of Chennai and it will continue to move North-West and change its path to North-East from Wednesday. (Representational Image)
 The cyclonic storm 'Fani' on Monday morning was located at 880 km of South-East of Chennai and it will continue to move North-West and change its path to North-East from Wednesday. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Coast Guard have been put on high alert and fishermen asked not to venture into the sea as cyclone 'Fani' is expected to intensify into a very severe storm by Tuesday, the Home Ministry said on Monday.

The cyclonic storm 'Fani' on Monday morning was located at 880 km of South-East of Chennai and it will continue to move North-West and change its path to North-East from Wednesday.

The cyclone is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday, a home ministry statement said. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), its landfall over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh is ruled out.

However, the possibility of landfall in Odisha is under continuous watch. The NDRF and the Indian Coast Guard have been put on high alert and placed at the disposal of the state governments concerned.

Regular warnings have been issued since April 25 to fishermen not to venture into the sea and asking those at sea to return to coast, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation and has directed Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha to convene a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to take stock of the situation with the state governments and the central ministries and agencies concerned to ensure necessary preparations to deal with the situation.

The IMD has been issuing three hourly bulletins with latest forecast to all the states concerned and the home ministry is also in continuous touch with the state governments and the central agencies concerned, the statement said.

Tags: ndrf, indian coast guard, fisherman, cyclone fani, imd
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Singhvi alleged that during polling in Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency, there was booth capturing and violence backed by the BJP government in the state. (Photo: ANI)

Cong delegation meets EC officials, demands ban on PM Modi from campaigning

The voter turnout till 6 p.m. was 59.3%. (Photo: Representational purpose only)

Phase 4: Maharashtra registers lowest turnout after J&K, Bengal highest

He went on to say, 'The BJP is ahead on all the 13 seats, where polling was held Monday.' (Photo: File)

BJP will win both Amethi and Rae Bareli: JP Nadda

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: File)

Rahul will fulfil Gandhiji's 'dissolve Cong' wish: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 review: Want great selfies? Look no further

2

ICC World Cup 2019, Players to watch out for: Hardik Pandya

3

GOT S8 episode 3: Fans find latest episode more dark than full of terrors

4

Raheem Sterling named Footballer of the Year

5

Mohd Shami's wife arrested

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Today, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Emraan Hashmi and others come out to cast their valuable vote for 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai. Soon after casting vote, celebs share their pictures on social media and proudly show their inked finger. (Photos: Instagram/ANI/Viral Bhayani)

2019 Lok Sabha Polls: SRK, Salman, Ranveer-Deepika, Anushka and others cast vote

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

City of stars: Tiger, Akshay, Tara, Sara and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tara Sutaria, Varun Sharma, Tusshar Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others reach PVR Juhu to watch 'Avengers: Endgame' at special screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Avengers: Endgame screening - Kriti, Sushant, Tara and others watch Marvel film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Swara Bhasker and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman, Disha, Tiger, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ssharad Malhotra and others snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

PHOTOS: Ranveer, Karisma, Ssharad, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Tacker, Neha Dhupia and others attended special screening of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene starrer Kalank. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kalank screening: Janhvi, Ananya, Kriti and others watch Varun-Alia's period drama

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham