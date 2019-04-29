Monday, Apr 29, 2019 | Last Update : 09:41 PM IST

India, All India

2019 LS polls, phase 4: In tsunami election, Modi is the biggest wave: Goyal

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 29, 2019, 7:14 am IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2019, 8:17 pm IST

According to Election Commission of India, 64 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the fourth phase.

Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal after casting his vote said, 'This election is now a Tsunami election. North South,East and West, Modi wave has overtaken the country.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal after casting his vote said, 'This election is now a Tsunami election. North South,East and West, Modi wave has overtaken the country.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: With phase 3 of polling, India has voted more than half of the constituencies across the country.

The fourth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections will take place across 72 parliamentary constituencies in nine states on April 29.

The nine states include Bihar (5), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (3), Madhya Pradesh (6), Maharashtra (17), Odisha (6), Rajasthan (13), Uttar Pradesh (13) and West Bengal (8).

People of Odisha will also vote on Monday in the state election in the Assembly constituencies that fall under respective parliamentary seats.

Here are updates:

05:57 pm: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family after casting their votes at a polling booth at Villa Theresa High School on Peddar Road ,Mumbai .

05:10 pm: Actors Vivek Oberoi and Suresh Oberoi after casting their vote at a polling booth at Gandhigram school in Juhu, Mumbai.

04:40 pm: Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan leave after casting their votes at a polling booth in Bandra, Mumbai.

03:10 pm: Jammu and Kashmir: Polling underway in Bumthan, Qazigund.

02:20 pm: According to Election Commission of India, 38.63 per cent voter turnout recorded till 2 pm.

01:55 pm: Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, and son Arjun Tendulkar after casting their vote in Bandra. Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar are first time voters.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

01:43 pm: Maharashtra: Actor Salman Khan casts his vote at polling booth in Bandra, Mumbai.

01:02 pm: Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal after casting his vote said, “This election is now a Tsunami election. North South,East and West, Modi wave has overtaken the country. PM Modi is the tallest leader today in the country.”

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

12:45 pm: Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aditya Thackeray after casting their vote at a polling booth in Gandhi Nagar, Mumbai.

12:30 pm: According to Election Commission of India, 23.48 per cent voter turnout recorded till 12 pm.

12:17 pm: Rajasthan: Erstwhile King of Jodhpur, Gaj Singh casts his vote in Jodhpur. BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Congress' Vaibhav Gehlot are two of the candidates from the Jodhpur LS constituency.

11:43 am: Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut after casting her vote at a polling booth in Khar.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

10:16 am: Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao after casting their votes at polling booth in St. Anne's High School in Bandra.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

Photos: 2019 Lok Sabha Polls: Priyanka, Emraan, Malaika and others cast vote

10:11 am: 10.27 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9 am, reported news agency ANI.

10:09 am: Jharkhand: Polling is being conducted for the first time in Jagodih area of Palamu constituency.

10:07 am: Odisha: BJP MP candidate from Kendrapara,Jay Panda visits polling booth number 38 in Kendrapara Lok Sabha Constituency said, "Today, we registered 14-15 complaints with poll authorities over disturbance and attempts of booth rigging at different polling booths. We want free and fair polls."

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

09:39 am: Mumbai: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar after casting his vote at polling booth 31 in Tardeo.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

09:27 am: Clash between TMC workers and security personnel at polling booth number 199 in Asansol.

  Also Read:  Clashes between TMC, BJP workers in Asansol; security forces resort to lathi-charge

09:22 am: West Bengal: BJP MP candidate from Asansol, Babul Supriyo's car vandalised in Asansol. A TMC polling agent says, there is no BJP polling agent here.

09:14 am: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Asansol Babul Supriyo said, “I will myself take the central forces to that polling station. It is very good that people in West Bengal are aware and they want central forces so that they can cast their vote. This is why Mamata Banerjee is scared.”

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

09:11 am: Bihar: CPI candidate from Begusarai, Kanhaiya Kumar after casting his vote at a polling centre in Begusarai.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

08:50 am: Voting is yet to begin at booth number 189 and 196 of Chhibramau area in Kannauj after a glitch in EVM was detected.

Read: Glitch in EVM delays polling in two booths of Kannauj

08:42 am: Madhya Pradesh: BJP MP candidate from Jhansi, Anurag Sharma casts his vote at a polling booth in Jhansi.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

08:37 am: Voting is yet to begin at booth number 162 of Malad West in Mumbai after a glitch in EVM was detected.

08:35 am: Mumbai: Congress MP candidate from Mumbai North, Urmila Mataondkar casts her vote.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

08:31 am: Mumbai: Veteran actress Shubha Khote after casting her vote at a polling booth in Juhu.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

08:29 am: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath casts his vote in Shikarpur, Chhindwara.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

08:28 am: West Bengal: Villagers boycott polls at Jemua's polling booth in Asansol due to absence of central forces at the polling station.

08:22 am: Bihar: CPI candidate from Begusarai, Kanhaiya Kumar arrives to cast his vote at a polling centre in the city, says, "Begusarai ko badnam karne wali takton ko Begusarai mein muh ki khani padegi." He is contesting against BJP leader Giriraj Singh in Begusarai.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

Read: Forces trying to malign Begusarai's image will face defeat: Kanhaiya Kumar

08:15 am: Mumbai: BJP sitting MP Paresh Rawal and his wife Swaroop Sampat cast their vote.

07:53 am: Mumbai: BJP MP candidate from UP's Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan casts his vote at a polling booth in Goregaon.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

07:50 am: Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das casts his vote.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

07:39 am: Mumbai: Veteran actor Rekha casts her vote at polling booth number 283 in Bandra.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

07:31 am: Mumbai: BJP MP Candidate from Mumbai North Central, Poonam Mahajan casts her vote.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

07:30 am: Hamirpur: Voting process halts at booth number 111, following an EVM malfunction.

07:25 am: Rajasthan: Former Rajasthan CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia casts her vote.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

07:20 am: West Bengal: Voting is yet to begin at booth number 286/184 and 286/185 in Bolpur after a glitch in EVM was detected.

07:17 am: Mumbai: Anil Ambani casts his vote at voting centre number 216 at GD Somani School in Cuffe Parade.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

07:10 am: Bihar: Union Minister and sitting MP from Nawada, Giriraj Singh, casts his vote in Barahiya of Lakhisarai district.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

07:00 am: Voting begins for fourth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, bjp, congress, sp, tmc, bsp
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

Singhvi alleged that during polling in Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency, there was booth capturing and violence backed by the BJP government in the state. (Photo: ANI)

Cong delegation meets EC officials, demands ban on PM Modi from campaigning

The voter turnout till 6 p.m. was 59.3%. (Photo: Representational purpose only)

Phase 4: Maharashtra registers lowest turnout after J&K, Bengal highest

He went on to say, 'The BJP is ahead on all the 13 seats, where polling was held Monday.' (Photo: File)

BJP will win both Amethi and Rae Bareli: JP Nadda

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: File)

Rahul will fulfil Gandhiji's 'dissolve Cong' wish: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 review: Want great selfies? Look no further

2

ICC World Cup 2019, Players to watch out for: Hardik Pandya

3

GOT S8 episode 3: Fans find latest episode more dark than full of terrors

4

Raheem Sterling named Footballer of the Year

5

Mohd Shami's wife arrested

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Today, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Emraan Hashmi and others come out to cast their valuable vote for 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai. Soon after casting vote, celebs share their pictures on social media and proudly show their inked finger. (Photos: Instagram/ANI/Viral Bhayani)

2019 Lok Sabha Polls: SRK, Salman, Ranveer-Deepika, Anushka and others cast vote

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

City of stars: Tiger, Akshay, Tara, Sara and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tara Sutaria, Varun Sharma, Tusshar Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others reach PVR Juhu to watch 'Avengers: Endgame' at special screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Avengers: Endgame screening - Kriti, Sushant, Tara and others watch Marvel film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Swara Bhasker and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman, Disha, Tiger, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ssharad Malhotra and others snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

PHOTOS: Ranveer, Karisma, Ssharad, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Tacker, Neha Dhupia and others attended special screening of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene starrer Kalank. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kalank screening: Janhvi, Ananya, Kriti and others watch Varun-Alia's period drama

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham