2019 LS polls, phase 4: In tsunami election, Modi is the biggest wave: Goyal

According to Election Commission of India, 64 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the fourth phase.

Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal after casting his vote said, 'This election is now a Tsunami election. North South,East and West, Modi wave has overtaken the country.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: With phase 3 of polling, India has voted more than half of the constituencies across the country.

The fourth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections will take place across 72 parliamentary constituencies in nine states on April 29.

The nine states include Bihar (5), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (3), Madhya Pradesh (6), Maharashtra (17), Odisha (6), Rajasthan (13), Uttar Pradesh (13) and West Bengal (8).

People of Odisha will also vote on Monday in the state election in the Assembly constituencies that fall under respective parliamentary seats.

Here are updates:

05:57 pm: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family after casting their votes at a polling booth at Villa Theresa High School on Peddar Road ,Mumbai .

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family after casting their votes at a polling booth at Villa Theresa High School on Peddar Road. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/jAsCfSQ3cB — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

05:10 pm: Actors Vivek Oberoi and Suresh Oberoi after casting their vote at a polling booth at Gandhigram school in Juhu, Mumbai.

Mumbai: Actors Vivek Oberoi and Suresh Oberoi after casting their vote at a polling booth at Gandhigram school in Juhu. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/Toq0sUE3Is — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

04:40 pm: Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan leave after casting their votes at a polling booth in Bandra, Mumbai.

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan leave after casting their votes at a polling booth in Bandra. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/h85W4vzCxL — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

03:10 pm: Jammu and Kashmir: Polling underway in Bumthan, Qazigund.

Jammu and Kashmir: Polling underway at polling booth number 63 in Bumthan, Qazigund. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/bkkjMD6N2S — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

02:20 pm: According to Election Commission of India, 38.63 per cent voter turnout recorded till 2 pm.

01:55 pm: Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, and son Arjun Tendulkar after casting their vote in Bandra. Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar are first time voters.

01:43 pm: Maharashtra: Actor Salman Khan casts his vote at polling booth in Bandra, Mumbai.

Maharashtra: Actor Salman Khan casts his vote at polling booth number 283 in Bandra, Mumbai. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/dg7TvYsyQL — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

01:02 pm: Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal after casting his vote said, “This election is now a Tsunami election. North South,East and West, Modi wave has overtaken the country. PM Modi is the tallest leader today in the country.”

12:45 pm: Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aditya Thackeray after casting their vote at a polling booth in Gandhi Nagar, Mumbai.

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aditya Thackeray after casting their vote at a polling booth in Gandhi Nagar, Mumbai. Poonam Mahajan BJP's candidate from Mumbai North Central LS seat also present. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/vgsQjca0a1 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

12:30 pm: According to Election Commission of India, 23.48 per cent voter turnout recorded till 12 pm.

12:17 pm: Rajasthan: Erstwhile King of Jodhpur, Gaj Singh casts his vote in Jodhpur. BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Congress' Vaibhav Gehlot are two of the candidates from the Jodhpur LS constituency.

Rajasthan: Erstwhile King of Jodhpur, Gaj Singh casts his vote at booth number 127 in Jodhpur. BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Congress' Vaibhav Gehlot are two of the candidates from the Jodhpur LS constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/x6VAJ0C1FU — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

11:43 am: Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut after casting her vote at a polling booth in Khar.

10:16 am: Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao after casting their votes at polling booth in St. Anne's High School in Bandra.

10:11 am: 10.27 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9 am, reported news agency ANI.

10:09 am: Jharkhand: Polling is being conducted for the first time in Jagodih area of Palamu constituency.

Jharkhand: Polling is being conducted for the first time at booth number 249 in Jagodih area of Palamu constituency. It is a naxal-affected area. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/cCP2eU3trq — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

10:07 am: Odisha: BJP MP candidate from Kendrapara,Jay Panda visits polling booth number 38 in Kendrapara Lok Sabha Constituency said, "Today, we registered 14-15 complaints with poll authorities over disturbance and attempts of booth rigging at different polling booths. We want free and fair polls."

09:39 am: Mumbai: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar after casting his vote at polling booth 31 in Tardeo.

09:27 am: Clash between TMC workers and security personnel at polling booth number 199 in Asansol.

#WATCH Clash between TMC workers and security personnel at polling booth number 199 in Asansol. A TMC polling agent said, 'no BJP polling agent was present at the booth.' BJP MP candidate from Asansol, Babul Supriyo's car was also vandalised outside the polling station. pic.twitter.com/goOmFRG96L — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

#WATCH Clash between TMC workers and QRF and security personnel outside polling booth number 125-129 in Asansol, after disagreement erupted between BJP & CPI(M) workers after TMC workers insisted on polling despite absence of central forces. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/wmTE97gY4i — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

09:22 am: West Bengal: BJP MP candidate from Asansol, Babul Supriyo's car vandalised in Asansol. A TMC polling agent says, there is no BJP polling agent here.

West Bengal: BJP MP candidate from Asansol, Babul Supriyo's car vandalised in Asansol. A TMC polling agent says, there is no BJP polling agent here. pic.twitter.com/kBNmpXCvPD — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

09:14 am: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Asansol Babul Supriyo said, “I will myself take the central forces to that polling station. It is very good that people in West Bengal are aware and they want central forces so that they can cast their vote. This is why Mamata Banerjee is scared.”

09:11 am: Bihar: CPI candidate from Begusarai, Kanhaiya Kumar after casting his vote at a polling centre in Begusarai.

08:50 am: Voting is yet to begin at booth number 189 and 196 of Chhibramau area in Kannauj after a glitch in EVM was detected.

08:42 am: Madhya Pradesh: BJP MP candidate from Jhansi, Anurag Sharma casts his vote at a polling booth in Jhansi.

08:37 am: Voting is yet to begin at booth number 162 of Malad West in Mumbai after a glitch in EVM was detected.

08:35 am: Mumbai: Congress MP candidate from Mumbai North, Urmila Mataondkar casts her vote.

08:31 am: Mumbai: Veteran actress Shubha Khote after casting her vote at a polling booth in Juhu.

08:29 am: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath casts his vote in Shikarpur, Chhindwara.

08:28 am: West Bengal: Villagers boycott polls at Jemua's polling booth in Asansol due to absence of central forces at the polling station.

West Bengal: Villagers boycott polls at Jemua's polling booth number 222&226 in Asansol due to absence of central forces at the polling station. Polling has been suspended at the polling station as voters are protesting. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/ZlelPIKMB0 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

08:22 am: Bihar: CPI candidate from Begusarai, Kanhaiya Kumar arrives to cast his vote at a polling centre in the city, says, "Begusarai ko badnam karne wali takton ko Begusarai mein muh ki khani padegi." He is contesting against BJP leader Giriraj Singh in Begusarai.

08:15 am: Mumbai: BJP sitting MP Paresh Rawal and his wife Swaroop Sampat cast their vote.

#Mumbai : BJP sitting MP Paresh Rawal & his wife Swaroop Sampat cast their vote at polling booth number 250-256 at Jamna Bai School in Vile Parle. pic.twitter.com/V4iXvzhD9D — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

07:53 am: Mumbai: BJP MP candidate from UP's Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan casts his vote at a polling booth in Goregaon.

07:50 am: Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das casts his vote.

07:39 am: Mumbai: Veteran actor Rekha casts her vote at polling booth number 283 in Bandra.

07:31 am: Mumbai: BJP MP Candidate from Mumbai North Central, Poonam Mahajan casts her vote.

07:30 am: Hamirpur: Voting process halts at booth number 111, following an EVM malfunction.

07:25 am: Rajasthan: Former Rajasthan CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia casts her vote.

07:20 am: West Bengal: Voting is yet to begin at booth number 286/184 and 286/185 in Bolpur after a glitch in EVM was detected.

07:17 am: Mumbai: Anil Ambani casts his vote at voting centre number 216 at GD Somani School in Cuffe Parade.

07:10 am: Bihar: Union Minister and sitting MP from Nawada, Giriraj Singh, casts his vote in Barahiya of Lakhisarai district.

07:00 am: Voting begins for fourth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

