IAF to get 10-11 rafale aircraft in a month

Rafale jets give India an edge over China and Pakistan as it is armed with the most advanced beyond visual range Meteor air-to-air missiles which have a range of upto 150 kilometres. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) will be getting 10-11 new Rafale fighter jets from France in over a month which will be a major boost to its firepower. IAF has already got 11 Rafale which are stationed at Ambala Air Station. With the coming of new aircraft, IAF will have 21-22 Rafale jets which are armed with deadly weapon systems.

Some of the new Rafale aircraft will be moved to Hashimara where the process of starting the second squadron has already begun.

India is likely to get three Rafale jets this week and then 7-8 more will come in the second half of April. In 2016, India had signed a Rs 59,000 crore deal for 36 Rafales.

Indian Air Force will like to operationalise the new batch of Rafale jets as soon as possible due to ongoing tensions with China.

In 2016, India had signed a Rs 59,000 crore deal for 36 Rafales which will be based in Ambala and Hasimara (West Bengal) airbases. The 4.5 generation fighter aircraft, capable of carrying nuclear weapons provides IAF unmatched air superiority in the region with its advanced avionics and deadly weapon package which include Meteor, Scalp and HAMMER missiles.

Rafale jets give India an edge over China and Pakistan as it is armed with the most advanced beyond visual range Meteor air-to-air missiles which have a range of upto 150 kilometres. Meteor has the ability to chase down and destroy agile hostile fighters at even the furthest of ranges and has a no-escape zone many times greater than any other air-to-air missile.

Both Pakistan and China Air Force don’t have a missile to counter it. These Meteor air-to-air missiles will prove deadly during a dogfight. Rafale fighters will also be armed with Scalp cruise air to surface missiles, which have a range of over 300 kilometres.