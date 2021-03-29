Monday, Mar 29, 2021 | Last Update : 01:50 PM IST

Delhi Police warns of strict action against violation of COVID protocols on Holi

PTI
Published : Mar 29, 2021, 12:27 pm IST
Updated : Mar 29, 2021, 12:27 pm IST

Police personnel, besides patrolling, are also urging to people to stay in their homes in view of rising coronavirus cases

Women play with colours ahead of Holi festival, in Lucknow on March 27, 2021. (PTI/Nand Kumar)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said patrolling has been increased and strict action will be taken against those who do not follow coronavirus guidelines issued in view of Holi.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Tuesday ordered that there would be no public celebrations here during upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navaratri.

 

Delhi reported 1,881 coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest in around three-and-half months, while the positivity rate rose to 2.35 per cent, according to the health department.

Patrolling has been intensified during Holi, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Chinmoy Biswal said.

"Pickets have been placed by the district police in their respective areas. Patrolling has been increased. Police are focusing on those who are involved in drunken driving and action will be taken against them," he said.

"As public gathering is not allowed this year during Holi celebrations, strict action will be taken against those who do not adhere to coronavirus protocols. Delhi Police appeals to the public to celebrate Holi with their family members at home," Biswal said.

 

Police personnel, besides patrolling, are also urging to people to stay in their homes in view of rising coronavirus cases and making announcements through loudspeakers about guidelines and safety protocols.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also made elaborate arrangements to check incidents of drunken driving and over-speeding among others.

"Special checking teams have been deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violators. Special traffic police checking teams along with PCR and local police teams have been stationed on various roads and strategic locations or intersections across Delhi," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Meenu Choudhary said.

 

In cases of drunken driving, red light jumping, using mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and over speeding, the driving license will be seized and it will be liable for suspension for a period of minimum of three months, police said.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev had earlier directed authorities to ensure strict compliance of the DDMA order.

On Saturday, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava had instructed his officers to ensure optimal visibility of the force and follow safety guidelines while strictly enforcing the DDMA orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In view of consecutive festivals in the coming week, he had stressed that the DDMA guidelines regarding COVID-appropriate behaviour should be strictly adhered to and enforced on the ground.

 

The police commissioner had also instructed his staff to follow safety guidelines while enforcing the DDMA orders.

ADVERTISEMENT

