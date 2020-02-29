Saturday, Feb 29, 2020 | Last Update : 07:32 AM IST

India, All India

Sonia forms team to visit riot-hit areas, give report

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 29, 2020, 6:22 am IST
Updated : Feb 29, 2020, 6:22 am IST

Sonia Gandhi has directed the team to visit the riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi and submit a “detailed report immediately”.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi
 Congress president Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress on Friday kept up the pressure on the government over the Delhi riots by forming a team of senior party leaders who will visit the affected areas even as other Opposition parties, including DMK, NCP and AAP, wrote to President Ramnath Kovind seeking registration of FIRs against political leaders who provoked the violence.

The five-member team formed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi comprises of All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Mukul Wasnik, AICC in-charge Delhi Shaktisinh Gohil, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, former MP Tariq Anwar and Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev.

Mrs Gandhi has directed the team to visit the riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi and submit a “detailed report immediately”.

The Congress team met at AICC headquarters here on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, other Opposition parties, including the CPI(M), CPI, DMK and RJD, which had sought time to meet the President, have been told that they can be given an appointment only after March 2.

Following this, the parties wrote a letter to Mr Kovind on Friday seeking immediate arrest and filing of FIRs against the provocateurs.

“Since we are informed that you would not be able to meet us between February 28 and March 2, we are addressing this letter,” the parties said in a letter to President.

They demanded an immediate establishment of peace and a direction to concerned authorities like Lt Governor of Delhi, who is directly answerable to the President, to ensure the speedy restoration of normalcy. They also sought filing of FIRs against all those who have made provocative hate speeches.

The leaders from non-Congress Opposition parties sought direction on setting up of relief camps for those rendered homeless during the violence, providing adequate security and ensuring supply of essential commodities for their well-being.

“Since these riots have caused unimaginable mental anguish to people, especially children, centres must be opened in the affected areas to counsel them,” it stated.

The letter was signed by CPI (Marxist)’s Sitaram Yechury, Loktantrik Janata Dal’s Sharad Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party’s Praful Patel, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s T.R. Balu, Communist Party of India’s D. Raja, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Manoj Jha and Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh.

Tags: sonia gandhi, delhi riots

Latest From India

Protestors during a protest rally against CAA, NPR and NRC, in Kolkata on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

AASU threatens to intensify CAA stir after board exams

Congress leader Hardik Patel

Hardik Patel protected from arrest in 2015 case

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief R.K.S. Bhadauria (Photo: GN Jha)

In air engagement, it is vital to have weapon’s edge: IAF Chief

Union home minister Amit Shah at a rally in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah blames Left, BSP, SP, Mamata for anti-CAA protests

MOST POPULAR

1

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

2

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

3

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

4

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

5

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham