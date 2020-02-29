Hardik Patel protected from arrest in 2015 case

Senior counel Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Mr Patel and sthe olicitor general had appeared for Gujarat government.

New Delhi: In an relief to Congress leader Hardik Patel, the Supreme Court on Friday protected him from arrest for a week in a 2015 patidar agitation violence case and sought response from Gujarat government on his plea for pre-arrest bail.

While protecting Mr Patel, who had spearheaded the patidar agitation for reservation in jobs and education in Gujarat, from arrest for a week, a bench comprising Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Vineet Saran sought report from the state government on the registration of FIRs, arrests made under it, and bails granted in the cases.

Directing that the report be filed by March 2, the SC said that the matter would be heard on March 6.

There is no harm in authorities waiting for another seven days as they have taken no steps since 2015 when the case was registered, the court said as solicitor general Tushar Mehta opposed the interim protection saying that it was not required as the case was of 2015.

Senior counel Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Mr Patel and sthe olicitor general had appeared for Gujarat government.

Mr Patel has moved the top court against Gujarat High Court’s order rejecting his plea for anticipatory bail on February 17.

The high court had on February 17 rejected Mr Patel’s anticipatory bail plea citing his “criminal antecedents”. The government had told the high court that there were more than 10 criminal cases against Mr Patel and that he had gone underground fearing arrest.

The matter relates to an FIR, which was filed at Vastrapur police station in Ahmedabad in 2015 relating to a gathering at GMDC ground seeking reservation in jobs and admissions in educational institutions. Mr Patel addressed the gathering. The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti under Mr Patel had organised the rally.

After the meeting, violence broke out in several parts of the state and following clashes with police 14 Patidar youths were killed.