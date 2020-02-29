Saturday, Feb 29, 2020 | Last Update : 07:32 AM IST

India, All India

Hardik Patel protected from arrest in 2015 case

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Feb 29, 2020, 7:25 am IST
Updated : Feb 29, 2020, 7:25 am IST

Senior counel Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Mr Patel and sthe olicitor general had appeared for Gujarat government.

Congress leader Hardik Patel
 Congress leader Hardik Patel

New Delhi: In an relief to Congress leader Hardik Patel, the Supreme Court on Friday protected him from arrest for a week in a 2015 patidar agitation violence case and sought response from Gujarat government on his plea for pre-arrest bail.

While protecting Mr Patel, who had spearheaded the patidar agitation for reservation in jobs and education in Gujarat, from arrest for a week, a bench comprising Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Vineet Saran sought report from the state government on the registration of FIRs, arrests made under it, and bails granted in the cases.

Directing that the report be filed by March 2, the SC said that the matter would be heard on March 6.

There is no harm in authorities waiting for another seven days as they have taken no steps since 2015 when the case was registered, the court said as solicitor general Tushar Mehta opposed the interim protection saying that it was not required as the case was of 2015.

Senior counel Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Mr Patel and sthe olicitor general had appeared for Gujarat government.

Mr Patel has moved the top court against Gujarat High Court’s order rejecting his plea for anticipatory bail on February 17.

The high court had on February 17 rejected Mr Patel’s anticipatory bail plea citing his “criminal antecedents”. The government had told the high court that there were more than 10 criminal cases against Mr Patel and that he had gone underground fearing arrest.

The matter relates to an FIR, which was filed at Vastrapur police station in Ahmedabad in 2015 relating to a gathering at GMDC ground seeking reservation in jobs and admissions in educational institutions. Mr Patel addressed the gathering. The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti under Mr Patel had organised the rally.

After the meeting, violence broke out in several parts of the state and following clashes with police 14 Patidar youths were killed.

Tags: hardik patel, supreme court

Latest From India

Protestors during a protest rally against CAA, NPR and NRC, in Kolkata on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

AASU threatens to intensify CAA stir after board exams

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief R.K.S. Bhadauria (Photo: GN Jha)

In air engagement, it is vital to have weapon’s edge: IAF Chief

Union home minister Amit Shah at a rally in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah blames Left, BSP, SP, Mamata for anti-CAA protests

People leave their houses following clashes over the new citizenship law at Brijpuri area of northeast Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi riots: Wounds may heal, but scars remain

MOST POPULAR

1

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

2

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

3

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

4

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

5

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham