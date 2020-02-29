Saturday, Feb 29, 2020 | Last Update : 10:52 AM IST

India, All India

AASU threatens to intensify CAA stir after board exams

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Feb 29, 2020, 7:30 am IST
Updated : Feb 29, 2020, 7:30 am IST

If insiders are to be believed, there are two divergent views in the students’ body on floating a new political party.

Protestors during a protest rally against CAA, NPR and NRC, in Kolkata on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Protestors during a protest rally against CAA, NPR and NRC, in Kolkata on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: The powerful All Assam Students Union on Friday decided to intensify the ongoing agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act once the ongoing class X and XII board examinations are over in mid-March.

Informing that decision was taken in central executive body meeting of the AASU, which was held on Thursday night at Gauhati University, the Aasu leader said that the much talked about plan of the organisation to float a political party to take on BJP in the 2021 assembly polls did not come up for discussion in the executive committee meeting.

Indicating that issue of forming the political party may be raised in the delegate meeting of the student body which started on Friday, sources in the students body said, “Without taking the view of the AASU delegates from all over the state, it’s difficult to reach a conclusion on floating a political party out of the anti-CAA movement. The demands of the people of various parts of the state will be raised by the AASU delegates. The top brass of the party will first listen to them and in the next central executive meeting of AASU, they may deliberate on the issue of floating the new political party.”

If insiders are to be believed, there are two divergent views in the students’ body on floating a new political party and preparing a new political alternative as ruling BJP and regional AGP and BPF refused to join the anti-CAA movement.  

Asserting that the anti-CAA protests are being ‘carefully steered’ so that they do not hamper the ongoing board examinations, the AASU leadership also regretted that there have been attempts to create division among the anti-CAA leaders and ruling BJP left no stone unturned to defame them.

AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi told reporter that the actual need is for leaders, not political parties, who will not compromise with the issues of the state. He asserted that the protests against the CAA will continue till it is repealed.

“Our issues are very different from the people of other states. Our regionalism is much more important than anything else and parties in Delhi need to understand this clearly. We need to protect our culture, identity, regionalism and language,” he added.

Mr Gogoi who was at the forefront of floating the idea of launching new political party said, “More than a political party there is need of  leaders who will never compromise with Assam’s interest or let the state down at any cost. We need people who can raise their voices against the forces in Delhi. The Centre is trying to impose things on us. They are imposing Acts or introducing new rules, which we do not even need.”

Tags: citizenship (amendment) act, aasu

Latest From India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo: ANI)

MPs disturbing House decorum will face action: Lok Sabha Speaker

Congress leader Hardik Patel

Hardik Patel protected from arrest in 2015 case

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief R.K.S. Bhadauria (Photo: GN Jha)

In air engagement, it is vital to have weapon’s edge: IAF Chief

Union home minister Amit Shah at a rally in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah blames Left, BSP, SP, Mamata for anti-CAA protests

MOST POPULAR

1

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

2

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

3

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

4

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

5

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham