Budget Session: No Zero, Question hour in Parliament on Jan 31, Feb 1

ANI
Published : Jan 29, 2022, 1:36 pm IST
Owing to the developments on these two days, there shall be no Zero and Question Hour for both Houses

 As per the Parliament Rules and Procedures, Question Hour and Zero Hour are held each day for a duration of 60 minutes. (Representational Image/ PTI)

New Delhi: There will be no Zero Hour and Question Hour in both Houses of Parliament during the first two days of the Budget Session.

The Budget Session of Parliament shall begin on January 31 with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall. On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union budget for the year 2022-23.

 

Owing to the developments on these two days, there shall be no Zero and Question Hour for both Houses.

A Parliament bulletin released on Friday reads, "There shall be no 'Zero Hour' on January 31 and February 1, 2022. Members are informed that owing to the address of the President, during the first two days of the 8th session of the 17th Lok Sabha, there will be no 'Zero Hour' on January 31 and February 1, 2022."

It is further added in the bulletin, "Members are informed that matters of urgent public importance raised during 'Zero Hour' will be taken up from February 2, 2022. However, it is for information of members that, to raise matters of urgent public importance during 'Zero Hour' on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, they may table notices on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, between 10:00 hours and 18:00 hours either online through e-portal or manually in the Parliamentary Notice Office."

 

As per the Parliament Rules and Procedures, Question Hour and Zero Hour are held each day for a duration of 60 minutes. In Lok Sabha, Question Hour is held at the start of the day's proceedings i.e. from 11 am to noon followed by Zero Hour. In Rajya Sabha, Zero Hour begins at 11 am followed by Question Hour at noon.

The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 31 at 11 am with the President addressing both houses in a joint session following which the economic survey will be tabled.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget at 11 am on February 1 and this time, it will be a Paperless Budget.

