Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022 | Last Update : 02:27 PM IST

  India   All India  28 Dec 2022  Amit Shah to hold key high-level meetings on Leh-Ladakh, J-K this evening
India, All India

Amit Shah to hold key high-level meetings on Leh-Ladakh, J-K this evening

ANI
Published : Dec 28, 2022, 1:17 pm IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2022, 1:17 pm IST

Besides the L-Gs, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the two UTs will also attend

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold two back-to-back high-level meetings on Leh-Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening. (ANI file photo)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold two back-to-back high-level meetings on Leh-Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening. (ANI file photo)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold two back-to-back high-level meetings on Leh-Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening, top government sources said.

The meeting on Leh-Ladakh will take place at 3 pm and that of Jammu and Kashmir at around 4 pm, the sources, privy to the development, told ANI.

The meetings, to be held in the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs, will be attended by the Lieutenant Governors of both the Union Territories of Ladakh and J-K.

Besides the L-Gs, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the two UTs will also be present in the meeting.

As per sources, developmental projects in both the UTs as well as security-related matters and other issues will be discussed in the meetings.

It is also expected that both the UTs will be advised to take essential steps in the wake of the Covid threat. The UTs will also be suggested to boost their medical items and procure them as per needs and circulate messages in all the village surveillance committees for being active.

Tags: high-level meeting, amit shah meeting, meeting on jammu and kashmir, meeting on leh-ladakh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists at the Sidhra area in Jammu, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Four heavily-armed ultras travelling to Kashmir killed in 'chance encounter' in Jammu

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks with a doctor as a medic collects swab sample of a woman, during a nationwide mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness, at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Mock drills held across India to test COVID readiness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during 'Veer Baal Diwas' programme at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

India must break free from narrow views: PM Modi

An isolation ward for COVID-19 patients is prepared in view of rising cases of coronavirus in some countries, in Kanpur, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)(

Mock drills across India today on hospitals' COVID readiness

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham