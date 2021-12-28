Yellow alert sounded in Delhi, restrictions will be imposed accordingly: Kejriwal

He said Covid cases are mild and there is no increase in the consumption of oxygen or the use of ventilators despite the rise in numbers

New Delhi: A yellow alert has been sounded in Delhi under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and restrictions will be imposed accordingly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday as Covid cases rise in the city.

He said Covid cases are mild and there is no increase in the consumption of oxygen or the use of ventilators despite the rise in numbers.

"We are 10 times more prepared than earlier to deal with the rise in Covid cases," the chief minister said.