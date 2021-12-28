Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021 | Last Update : 04:44 PM IST

  Yellow alert sounded in Delhi, restrictions will be imposed accordingly: Kejriwal
Yellow alert sounded in Delhi, restrictions will be imposed accordingly: Kejriwal

PTI
Published : Dec 28, 2021, 2:26 pm IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2021, 2:26 pm IST

He said Covid cases are mild and there is no increase in the consumption of oxygen or the use of ventilators despite the rise in numbers

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
New Delhi: A yellow alert has been sounded in Delhi under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and restrictions will be imposed accordingly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday as Covid cases rise in the city.

He said Covid cases are mild and there is no increase in the consumption of oxygen or the use of ventilators despite the rise in numbers.

 

"We are 10 times more prepared than earlier to deal with the rise in Covid cases," the chief minister said.

