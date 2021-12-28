Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021 | Last Update : 12:52 PM IST

  India   All India  28 Dec 2021  Election Commission meets health secretary to review holding 'safe' polls
India, Politics

Election Commission meets health secretary to review holding 'safe' polls

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Dec 28, 2021, 8:37 am IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2021, 12:45 pm IST

It is learnt that there is a strong possibility of the Assembly polls taking place as scheduled and not being postponed

Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan (ANI)
 Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan (ANI)

New Delhi: Four days after the Allahabad high court urged the Election Commission and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider deferment of the Assembly elections in the wake of the rising cases of Omicron and the Covid-19 third wave across India, the Election Commission on Monday held a meeting with the Union health secretary for an assessment of the situation. Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan briefed the EC about the prevailing Covid-19 and Omicron threat in the country, specially in the five poll-bound states. The discussions also focused on the steps needed to conduct the polls in a safe manner despite the pandemic and the vaccine coverage.

While there is no official word on the meeting, it is learnt that there is a strong possibility of the Assembly polls taking place as scheduled and not being postponed. The CEC and the other election commissioners are expected to visit Uttar Pradesh this week where Assembly elections are due. Another meeting between the EC and health ministry officials is expected to take place in early January 2022.

 

Last week the Allahabad high court had urged the EC to consider the postponement of the elections in view of the third wave. “Jaan hai toh jahan hai,” Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav said while hearing a petition. His comments on Covid-19 and the elections came after he observed that the court was very crowded. “If possible, consider postponing the election, because rallies and meetings can be held later when we all survive,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry also reviewed public health response measures and vaccination status of the five poll bound states -- Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab -- and advised them to ramp up vaccination of all eligible population through district-wise weekly plan with daily review. These states have been asked to exponentially accelerate testing to curb sudden surge of COVID cases and ensure strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour.

 

While Uttarakhand and Goa have reported vaccination coverage for the first and second doses higher than the national average, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Manipur have COVID19 vaccination coverage numbers below the national average.

Tags: election commission (ec), assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Upon his return home on Friday night, he was warmly welcomed by his family members, friends, relatives and villagers who distributed sweets. (ANI Photo)

J&K man returns to India after serving 29 years in Pakistan jail

An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc. (Photo: AP/File)

Covavax, Corbevax vaccines, anti-viral drug Molnupiravir approved for emergency use

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test, at CSMT railway station, in Mumbai, Monday, December 27, 2021. (PTI)

Omicron: Maharashtra records maximum number of cases, India's total tally at 653

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with former Punjab chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) leader Captain Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa during a meeting, ahead of 2022 Punjab assembly polls, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah, Nadda on seat sharing

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham