Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021 | Last Update : 12:52 PM IST

  India   All India  28 Dec 2021  Covavax, Corbevax vaccines, anti-viral drug Molnupiravir approved for emergency use
India, All India

Covavax, Corbevax vaccines, anti-viral drug Molnupiravir approved for emergency use

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DC WEB DESK
Published : Dec 28, 2021, 11:41 am IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2021, 12:03 pm IST

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya congratulated the country for further strengthening the fight against the novel coronavirus infection

An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc. (Photo: AP/File)
 An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc. (Photo: AP/File)

New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday approved American firm Novavax's vaccine candidate Covavax, Biological-E's covid vaccine Corbevax, and anti-viral drug Molnupiravir for emergency use authorisation.

The announcement comes a day after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recommended granting emergency use authorisation (EUA) to the COVID-19 vaccines Covovax and Corbevax with certain conditions.

 

Announcing the same on Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya congratulated the country for further strengthening the fight against the novel coronavirus infection.

"Congratulations India Flag of India. Further strengthening the fight against COVID-19, CDSCO, @MoHFW_INDIA has given 3 approvals in a single day for:
- CORBEVAX vaccine, - COVOVAX vaccine, - Anti-viral drug Molnupiravir For restricted use in emergency situation" he tweeted.

Mandaviya further said that Corbevax covid vaccine is India's first "indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine" against Covid, manufactured by Hyderabad-based firm Biological-E.

Covavax, which is a nanoparticle vaccine, will be manufactured by Pune-based firm Serum Institute of India. The centre has already made an advance payment of 1500 crore to reserve 30 crores of Corbevax in August.

Meanwhile, Molnupiravir, he said will be manufactured in the country by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency situation for treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have high risk of progression of the disease.

 

With this approval, the number of Covid vaccines which have received emergency use authorisation in the country has increased to eight.

Six COVID-19 vaccines -- Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, Russia's Sputnik V and the US-made Moderna and Johnson and Johnson -- had already received EUA from the Indian drug regulator earlier.

The SEC on COVID-19 of the CDSCO, which reviewed the EUA applications of the SII for the second time on Monday noted that the vaccine is manufactured by technology transfer from Novavax and is approved by the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorisation and also granted emergency use listing by WHO, an official sources had said.

 

Prakash Kumar Singh, director, government and regulatory affairs at SII, had submitted an application to the DCGI in October for grant of market authorisation for Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations.

In August 2020, the US-based vaccine maker Novavax Inc had announced a licence agreement with SII for the development and commercialisation of NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in low and middle-income countries and India.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had on December 17 issued emergency use listing for Covovax, expanding the basket of jabs validated by the global health body against the viral disease.

As for Biological E's Corbevax, in light of the recommendations of the SEC meeting held on December 10, the firm submitted proposal for grant of marketing authorisation to the vaccine for restricted emergency use in adults along with the updated interim safety and immunogenicity data of phase 2/3 clinical trial and updated interim safety and immunogenicity data of phase 3 active comparator trial.

 

The committee noted that the firm has submitted six months safety follow up post second dose from phase-1 clinical trial, 90 days safety from the phase -2 part and 60 days safety data from phase 2/3 and phase 3 active comparator study.

The firm has submitted interim immunogenicity data from phase-3 active comparator trial which showed superiority against the comparator with respect to viral neutralization antibody titres, the official source said.

"After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for grant of marketing authorisation permission of SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine containing RBD antigen of SARS-CoV-2 for restricted use in emergency situation subject to various regulatory provisions," the source said.

 

The vaccine should be administered intramuscularly in two doses of 0.5 ml each with interval of 28 days (Day 0 and 28) and has to be stored between 2 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees celsius,the source added.

The SEC on Monday also recommended granting permission to manufacture and market anti-Covid pill Molnupiravir for restricted emergency use for treatment of adult COVID-19 patients with SpO2 93 per cent and who have high risk of progression of the disease, subject to certain conditions.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories in consortium with Cipla, Mylan, Torrent, Emcure and Sun pharma had presented their proposal for approval of Molnupiravir 200mg capsules for approval in emergency situation along with various supporting documents. including clinical data in the country, official sources said.

 

As per conditions, the drug should be sold by retail only under prescription of medical specialists.

According to the conditions, the drug is not authorised for use in patients less than 18 years and for initiation of treatment in patients requiring immediate hospitalisation due to COVID-19 at that stage.

However, if it was initiated before hospitalisation due to COVID-19, it may be continued, sources said.

It is not authorsied for use for longer than five consecutive days and for pre-exposure or post exposure prophylaxis for prevention of COVID-19 for pregnant women.

The US Food and Drug Administration recently authorised Merck's Molnupiravir for treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 cases in adults who are at risk for severe disease.

 

Before that in November, Britain granted conditional authorisation to Merck's coronavirus antiviral, the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19.

The pill is intended to be taken twice a day for five days by people at home with mild to moderate COVID-19.

In a clinical trial of high risk people during the ealry course of illness, Merck's drug was shown to reduce hospitalisations and deaths by around 30 per cent.

Tags: drugs controller general of india (dcgi), covavax, corbevax, molnupiravir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Upon his return home on Friday night, he was warmly welcomed by his family members, friends, relatives and villagers who distributed sweets. (ANI Photo)

J&K man returns to India after serving 29 years in Pakistan jail

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test, at CSMT railway station, in Mumbai, Monday, December 27, 2021. (PTI)

Omicron: Maharashtra records maximum number of cases, India's total tally at 653

Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan (ANI)

Election Commission meets health secretary to review holding 'safe' polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with former Punjab chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) leader Captain Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa during a meeting, ahead of 2022 Punjab assembly polls, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah, Nadda on seat sharing

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham