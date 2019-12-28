Saturday, Dec 28, 2019 | Last Update : 02:58 PM IST

Will be more disastrous than note ban: Rahul slams Govt over NPR, NRC

PTI
The basic idea of these exercises is to ask all poor people whether they are Indian or not, Rahul said.

 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Attacking the government over the issue of the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said these exercises will be more disastrous than the note ban in November 2016.

The basic idea of these exercises is to ask all poor people whether they are Indian or not, he told reporters on the sidelines of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the AICC headquarters here on the occasion of 135th foundation day of the party.

"His (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) 15 friends will not have to show any document and the money generated will go into the pockets if those 15 people," he said, referring to his allegation that the government was working for the benefit of "15 crony capitalists". "This will be more disastrous for the people then demonetisation. This will have twice the impact of demonetization," he said.

