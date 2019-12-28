Saturday, Dec 28, 2019 | Last Update : 02:57 PM IST

At 2.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi faces freezing cold Saturday morning

ANI
Published : Dec 28, 2019, 8:57 am IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2019, 8:57 am IST

Dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan is very likely.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Delhi on Saturday morning at 6:10 am.
 According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Delhi on Saturday morning at 6:10 am. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: With winters intensifying in northern India every day, temperatures in Delhi too have been breaking all records. Delhiites woke up to a bone-chilling weekend this morning as the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Delhi on Saturday morning at 6:10 am.

The weather forecast agency also predicted that the most pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness severe cold day conditions today.

Dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan is very likely.

"Today, ground frost very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan," IMD said in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

