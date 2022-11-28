Monday, Nov 28, 2022 | Last Update : 09:23 AM IST

  India   All India  28 Nov 2022  Assam withdraws travel curbs, but border still tense
India, All India

Assam withdraws travel curbs, but border still tense

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Nov 28, 2022, 8:43 am IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2022, 8:43 am IST

Series of protests in Shillong

Assam Police personnel stop Meghalaya-bound vehicles for safety reasons, a day after violence at a disputed Assam-Meghalaya border location that killed six people, in Jorabat. (PTI)
 Assam Police personnel stop Meghalaya-bound vehicles for safety reasons, a day after violence at a disputed Assam-Meghalaya border location that killed six people, in Jorabat. (PTI)

Guwahati: Amid the heavy security deployment, the state administration on Sunday lifted the travel restrictions between Assam and Meghalaya and removed barricades, allowing vehicles to travel to Meghalaya.

Informing that Assam Police has issued fresh advisories allowing vehicles to travel to Meghalaya security sources said that the travel restrictions which were put in place after the clashes in Mukroh village on November 22 (Tuesday) where at least six persons lost their lives were lifted in consultation with its Meghalaya counterpart.

The Assam police had placed restrictions on inter-state travel advising people to avoid travelling to the neighbouring state following the incident.

Security sources however clarified that heavy security was deployed, and prohibitory orders remained in force at the disputed area along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

It is significant that the Save Hynniewtrep Mission (SHM), a conglomeration of five NGOs gathered in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong and staged demonstrations against the Mukroh incident on Saturday.

The agitating protestors burnt effigies of union home minister Amit Shah, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in front of the premises of Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma's residence at Polo Hills.

The protesters strongly condemned the alleged failure of the Centre, Meghalaya and Assam governments to resolve the long pending border dispute.

Hynniewtrep Indigenous Territorial Organisation, another social entity, also observed 'Red Flag Day' on the premises of the U Soso Tham Auditorium in Shillong.

The ministry of home affairs has already asked the CBI to probe the November 22 clash on the Assam-Meghalaya border in which six people were killed.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has also moved the National Human Rights Commission, seeking action for the alleged violation of human rights by cops from Assam.

Assam has also notified a separate judicial inquiry, appointing retired Gauhati HC judge Rumi Phukan to head the probe. Meghalaya, too, set up a special investigation team to probe the circumstances of the clash, apparently triggered by Assam cops going in pursuit of a truck allegedly ferrying smuggled timber.

Tags: meghalaya assam border dispute, assam border dispute, assam police, travel restrictions
Location: India, Assam

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other BJP leaders waves at supporters at a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Kheda district, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India must utilise G20 presidency by focusing on global good: PM

The latest video that has emerged in a series of purported CCTV footage of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain inside the Tihar jail, shows house-keeping services being provided to the jail cell of Aam Aadmi Party leader. (Twitter/ANINews)

Latest video shows house-keeping service being provided in Satyendar Jain's cell

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in the state (Twitter/@SuvenduWB)

CAA will be implemented in West Bengal, says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP National President J.P. Nadda and State party chief C.R. Patil during release of the party manifesto for Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat polls: BJP manifesto promises implementation of Uniform Civil Code in state

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham