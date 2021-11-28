Sunday, Nov 28, 2021 | Last Update : 02:16 PM IST

  India   All India  28 Nov 2021  Winter Session of Parliament to begin on stormy note on Monday
India, All India

Winter Session of Parliament to begin on stormy note on Monday

PTI
Published : Nov 28, 2021, 12:08 pm IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2021, 12:08 pm IST

The session beginning Monday will conclude on December 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind walk towards central hall of the parliament. (Photo: AP/File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind walk towards central hall of the parliament. (Photo: AP/File)

New Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on a stormy note on Monday, with the government ready to bring in a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill is slated to be introduced in the Lok Sabha.

 

Thousands of farmers have been protesting for the past one year to repeal the three legislations.

The bill states that though "only a small group of farmers are protesting" against these legislations, the need of the hour is to take along everyone for inclusive growth.

The ruling BJP and main opposition party Congress have issued whips to their MPs to be present on the day.

The opposition will seek to target the government on the issue of farmers' plight as well as their demand for a legal backing for minimum support price.

The Congress has also demanded a condolence resolution for the farmers who died during the year-long protests against the three laws.

 

Besides the repeal bill, the government has listed 25 draft legislations for the Parliament session, including one to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies while allowing an official digital currency by the RBI.

A report of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 will also be tabled in the two Houses during the session.

The bill, seeking to provide for the protection of personal data of individuals and establish a Data Protection Authority for the same, was brought in Parliament in 2019 and was referred to the joint committee for further scrutiny on the demand of opposition members.

The main objection of opposition members was granting "unbridled powers" to the central government to exempt any of its probe agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, from the purview of the entire act.

 

According to the government's legislative business list for the session, three bills have also been listed to replace as many ordinances.

These three bills are Narcotics Drug and Psychotic Substances Bill to amend an act of the same name, the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill.

The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill propose to extend the tenure of directors of the CVC and CBI.

There is also a politically significant bill specifically for poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, to amend the SC and ST list of the state. It is being introduced just a few months before the UP assembly election slated to be held early next year.

 

Similarly, there is another bill to amend the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes list of Tripura.

Then, there is the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021, to amend the salaries act of judges of the higher judiciary.

The list of businesses also includes the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, The Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority (Amendment) Bill.

Other listed bills include the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2021, which seeks to "empower the Commander-in-Chief or the Officer-in-Command of Inter-Services Organisations in respect of persons subject to the Army Act, 1950, the Navy Act, 1957, and the Air Force Act, 1950, who are serving under or attached to his command, for maintaining of discipline and proper discharge of their duties".

 

The Emigration Bill, 2021, will replace the Emigration Act, 1983 to establish a robust, transparent and comprehensive emigration management framework that facilitates safe and orderly migration.

The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, aims to provide a legislative framework to the NADA for meeting the obligations of India under the convention and the obligations of NADA as a signatory of the WADA Code, as amended from time to time.

The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021, seeks to prevent and combat trafficking in persons, especially women and children, to provide care, protection, assistance and rehabilitation to the victims, while respecting their rights, and creating a supportive legal, economic and social environment for them, and also to ensure prosecution of offenders, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

 

The session beginning Monday will conclude on December 23.

Tags: parliament, parliament winter session
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The question paper of the examination had not reached the examination centres till Sunday morning. (PTI/Representational Image)

UPTET exam cancelled following paper leak, 23 arrested

In August 2020, US-based vaccine maker Novavax, Inc had announced a licence agreement with SII for the development and commercialisation of NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in low and middle-income countries and India. (Reuters Photo)

CDSCO seeks more data from SII, says Covovax not yet approved in country of origin

The daily revisions in retail prices of petrol and diesel are carried out by oil marketing companies based on 15-day moving average prices in the international market. (PTI Photo)

Petrol, diesel price to fall only on sustained drop in international oil prices

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. (ANI Photo)

All-party meeting begins ahead of Parliament's winter session

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham