Sunday, Nov 28, 2021 | Last Update : 02:16 PM IST

  India   All India  28 Nov 2021  Petrol, diesel price to fall only on sustained drop in international oil prices
India, All India

Petrol, diesel price to fall only on sustained drop in international oil prices

PTI
Published : Nov 28, 2021, 12:45 pm IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2021, 12:45 pm IST

That excise cut and VAT reduction helped bring down fuel prices from record highs

The daily revisions in retail prices of petrol and diesel are carried out by oil marketing companies based on 15-day moving average prices in the international market. (PTI Photo)
 The daily revisions in retail prices of petrol and diesel are carried out by oil marketing companies based on 15-day moving average prices in the international market. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices will be reduced only if the current drop in international oil prices is sustained for a few more days, as domestic retail prices are fixed on a 15-day rolling average, official sources said.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil prices remained largely range bound at around USD 80 to 82 per barrel, levels during November (till November 25).

 

On Friday, November 26, prices fell by around USD 4 per barrel till Asian timestamp. However, subsequently after the opening of the US market, with the drastic sell off in Brent Futures, prices fell further by around USD 6 to close at USD 72.91 a barrel at ICE London.

Sources said, this seems like a knee jerk reaction from fears that the new COVID-19 variant discovered in Southern Africa might dampen economic growth and trigger another demand slump.

State-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis.

 

But this revision is based on the average benchmark international fuel rate in the previous fortnight. So, the price on Sunday is decided by the average in the previous 15-days.

"Natural expectation from the drop in rates on Friday is that retail pump rates will also go down. But that is not how retail rates move. Since the international oil prices have been range bound in most of November, the drop on Friday when averaged out with the previous fortnight does not translate into any significant change.

"Only when the fall in rates is sustained for a few more days will we see a reduction in retail petrol and diesel prices," a source said.

 

The reason why a 15-day rolling average is taken to fix prices is to insulate domestic consumers from extreme volatility in international prices. If day rates are taken to fix prices, it would result in massive fluctuations in pump prices every day, he explained.

Recently, major oil consumers such as the US, Japan and South Korea as also India had announced releasing crude from their strategic reserves as part of a joint effort to reduce international crude oil prices. Even these announcements could not impact international prices much.

However, renewed COVID-19 concerns have now brought about the desired objective.

Oil producers cartel, OPEC+ might still have a say in this, with the group's scheduled meeting on December 1-2, potentially resulting in a reduction in production targets for 2022.

 

Thus, international crude oil prices may recover again, if OPEC+ announces slower than expected production rollout coming up, sources said.

Retail prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged since November 5, after a decrease in excise duty by Rs 5 per litre and Rs 10 a litre respectively was announced. Decrease in prices consequent to VAT rate revision by 27 States/UTs have provided further relief to consumers.

That excise cut and VAT reduction helped bring down fuel prices from record highs.

Petrol in Delhi currently costs Rs 103.97 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre.

The daily revisions in retail prices of petrol and diesel are carried out by oil marketing companies based on 15-day moving average prices in the international market.

 

Accordingly, the impact on international oil prices from the announcement by OPEC+ and developments on the new COVID variant will decide the near-term course of fuel prices in the country, sources added.

Tags: petrol and diesel, diesel prices, petrol and diesel prices, international oil prices, petrol prices
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The question paper of the examination had not reached the examination centres till Sunday morning. (PTI/Representational Image)

UPTET exam cancelled following paper leak, 23 arrested

In August 2020, US-based vaccine maker Novavax, Inc had announced a licence agreement with SII for the development and commercialisation of NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in low and middle-income countries and India. (Reuters Photo)

CDSCO seeks more data from SII, says Covovax not yet approved in country of origin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind walk towards central hall of the parliament. (Photo: AP/File)

Winter Session of Parliament to begin on stormy note on Monday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. (ANI Photo)

All-party meeting begins ahead of Parliament's winter session

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham