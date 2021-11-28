All-party meeting begins ahead of Parliament's winter session

Sunday, Nov 28, 2021 | Last Update : 02:16 PM IST

ANI
Published : Nov 28, 2021, 11:45 am IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2021, 11:45 am IST

The winter session will commence on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. (ANI Photo)
New Delhi: An all-party meeting called by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi began on Sunday ahead of the winter session of Parliament.

Leaders of various political parties including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury arrived at the Parliament for the all-party meeting.

 

The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session with its legislative business including 26 new bills.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the union cabinet earlier this week. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur had told reporters after the meeting that it will be the government's priority to get the three farm laws repealed in the winter session of parliament.

The government's agenda also includes the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021.

The winter session will commence on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

 

BJP and Congress both have issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in both the Houses of the Parliament on November 29.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called on a meeting on Monday of all the Opposition parties to create consensus over the issues to be raised in the Parliament.

