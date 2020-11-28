Saturday, Nov 28, 2020 | Last Update : 02:03 PM IST

  India   All India  28 Nov 2020  After night halt, Punjab farmers resume march towards Delhi
India, All India

After night halt, Punjab farmers resume march towards Delhi

PTI
Published : Nov 28, 2020, 11:46 am IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2020, 11:46 am IST

By Friday evening, all Haryana Police barricades at the border with Punjab and along the highway to Delhi had been lifted

Farmers stage a protest on the national highway over farm reform laws, in Bulandshahr. (PTI)
  Farmers stage a protest on the national highway over farm reform laws, in Bulandshahr. (PTI)

Chandigarh: Punjab farmers resumed their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws on Saturday morning after halting for the night to join thousands who have already reached the national capital's borders.

By Friday evening, all Haryana Police barricades at the border with Punjab and along the highway to Delhi had been lifted. Hundreds entered the national capital to hold a peaceful protest at a north Delhi ground after facing teargas and water cannons and clashing with security personnel, while thousands remained at border points, undecided whether to go to the demonstration site identified by police.

 

"We have again started heading towards Delhi in the morning after a night halt at Meham in Rohtak district of Haryana," Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) leader Shingara Singh said on Saturday.

Another group of farmers made a night halt at Julana in Haryana's Jind district, he said, adding, "They have also resumed their journey towards Delhi."

Farmers with the outfit had on Friday broken through police barricades at Khanauri and Dabwali border points between Punjab and Haryana.

More farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) will enter Haryana on Saturday for their march towards the national capital.

 

"Our group of farmers on tractor-trolleys will soon enter Haryana through the Shambhu interstate border," said KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher. They had begun their march from Amritsar on Friday.

Pandher lashed out at the Centre for bringing the "black laws" against the farming community.

Punjab farmers in large numbers had on Friday crossed the state's border with Haryana. Some even faced water cannons and teargas.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has welcomed the Union government's decision allowing farmers to enter the national capital and hold peaceful agitation.

Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws have expressed apprehension that the laws would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

 

The Centre has invited several Punjab farmer organisations for another round of talks in Delhi on December 3.

Tags: haryana police, farmers protest, delhi chalo

Latest From India

Martyr Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri (left) and martyr Rifleman Sukhbir Singh who lost their lives during the ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army, at Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (PTI)

Two more Army jawans killed in Pakistan fire

Farmers stage a protest at Delhi-Noida border over farm bills. (PTI)

Haryana cops use water cannons and teargas to stop farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

PM bats for simultaneous elections, single voters’ list

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan keep a watch on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Jammu. (PTI)

2 Army jawans killed in attack by 3 car-borne militants near Srinagar

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham