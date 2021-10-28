Thursday, Oct 28, 2021 | Last Update : 02:22 PM IST

India successfully launches surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-5

ANI
Published : Oct 28, 2021, 11:52 am IST
Updated : Oct 28, 2021, 11:52 am IST

The missile is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy

New Delhi: India has successfully launched the surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Agni-5 that can strike targets at ranges up to 5,000 km with a very high degree of accuracy.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, the launch was carried out on Wednesday at approximately 7:30 pm from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha.

 

The missile, which uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy, said the ministry.

The ministry further stated that the successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India's stated policy to have 'credible minimum deterrence' that underpins the commitment to 'No First Use'.

