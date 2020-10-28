Wednesday, Oct 28, 2020 | Last Update : 07:54 PM IST

Rhea Chakraborty opposes quashing of FIR against SSR's sisters

In her 30-pages reply Rhea has opposed the plea filed by SSR's sisters seeking quashing of FIR filed against them by the actress

Rhea Chakraborty. (PTI)
  Rhea Chakraborty. (PTI)

Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday requested the Bombay High Court to dismiss a petition filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's two sisters to quash the FIR lodged against them for forging and procuring fake medical prescriptions for their brother.

In her 30-pages reply Rhea has opposed the plea filed by SSR's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh seeking quashing of FIR filed against them by the actress.

 

Rhea has claimed that, "The drugs prescribed by the co-accused Dr. Kumar were prohibited from being prescribed electronically under the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines issued on 25th March 2020, which constitutes Appendix 5 of the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics Regulation, 2002)."

According to her the prescription prepared by the accused in connivance with each other is a fabricated and false document given that the same reflects Sushant as an OPD patient when on the date and time at which the said prescription was sent, Sushant was very much in Mumbai, Maharashtra and not in New Delhi.

She has further claimed that SSR's sister Priyanka had sent these prescriptions through messages on his mobile phone and hence she is equally responsible in the crime.

 

It is stated in Rhea's affidavit that Sushant died merely five days after he obtained the said prescription wherein he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at the behest of his sister and the said Dr. Kumar.

"The death of actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan also had a tremendous impact on Sushant Singh Rajput who seemed to have spiralled into depression. He also refused treatment and/or medication," the affidavit said. However, he continued consuming drugs, the affidavit claimed.

Her affidavit also read that in January 2020, Sushant went to Chandigarh to meet his family. After he returned, he said he was discontinuing his medications and treatment.

 

"The investigation in respect of the present crime is at a nascent stage and the probe agency ought to be given sufficient time to conduct a proper investigation in regard to such serious offences," read her reply.

