Saturday, Sep 28, 2019 | Last Update : 10:12 PM IST

India, All India

We wanted world to see RSS and India as one, Imran did it: Sangh

PTI
Published : Sep 28, 2019, 9:18 pm IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2019, 9:23 pm IST

Gopal said people who are victims of terrorism or opposed to it now realise that the RSS is also against it.

'The RSS is only in India and for India. It has no branch anywhere else in the world. Why is Pakistan angry with us? It means if it is angry with Sangh, then it is angry with India. The RSS and India have now become synonymous,' he said. (Photo: File | PTI)
 'The RSS is only in India and for India. It has no branch anywhere else in the world. Why is Pakistan angry with us? It means if it is angry with Sangh, then it is angry with India. The RSS and India have now become synonymous,' he said. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: A day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan attacked the RSS at the UN, the Hindutva organisation on Saturday said he has made its name synonymous with India and targeted the Sangh as it is against terrorism.

Senior Rashtriya Swayam Sewak functionary Krishna Gopal also added wryly that Khan has ended up spreading the RSS' name and prayed that the Pakistan prime minister does not stop now.

"The RSS is only in India and for India. It has no branch anywhere else in the world. Why is Pakistan angry with us? It means if it is angry with Sangh, then it is angry with India. The RSS and India have now become synonymous," he said.

"We also wanted that the world should see India and the RSS as one and the same, and not two separate entitles. Our Imran sahab has done this job very well and we congratulate him for that. He is spreading our name," the RSS joint general secretary said.

Gopal, who was speaking at an event here, said people who are victims of terrorism or opposed to it now realise that the RSS is also against it.

That is why, he said, Khan is attacking the RSS.

"It is getting so much of fame without doing much and we pray that he should not stop now," Gopal said at the Fifth Annual Vyaakhyaan Mala 2019 here.

Speaking at the event, the theme of which was 'religion', Gopal said spirituality and love to accomplish tasks is the real religion.

"When there is a problem in a society, we need to revisit the past and look at the Vedas to seek answers. There is a uniqueness in our country and that is our spirituality. It should not be lost. It has given the country a vision. Keeping spirituality and love to accomplish all tasks is the real religion," he said.

Tags: rss, imran khan, un, sangh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

'Respect for India has risen globally since 2014,' says PM Modi at BJP reception

BJP leader Mukul Roy. (Photo: File)

Narada sting case: CBI questions BJP leader Mukul Roy

In the sting video, a number of TMC leaders, including MPs and ministers, were allegedly seen taking money on camera. (Photo: ANI)

Narada Sting case: 'I accept taking donations from Mathew Samuel,' says Kakoli Ghosh

'The Chinese side is well aware of India’s position that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India, and that the recent developments are entirely a matter internal to us,' Raveesh Kumar said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Matter is entirely internal: India objects China’s reference to J&K at UNGA

MOST POPULAR

1

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

2

iPhone XR price slashed in India; now available for below Rs 40K

3

In slip of tongue, Imran Khan calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

4

Redesigned Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly breaks after a day’s use

5

Apple iPhone 12 killer to come with radical camera technology

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham