‘Want to speak to my children before I die': Peter Mukerjea

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 28, 2019, 11:43 am IST
Sep 28, 2019

Mukerjea is facing trial along with his wife Indrani and Sanjeev Khanna, and is in judicial custody.

After the court finished recording testimony of a doctor, Peter went to the witness box to speak to Judge JC Jadgale and made the request to him. (Photo: File)
 After the court finished recording testimony of a doctor, Peter went to the witness box to speak to Judge JC Jadgale and made the request to him.

Mumbai: Former media baron Peter Mukerjea, who is accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Friday pleaded with a special CBI court in Mumbai to allow him to speak to his children.

After the court finished recording testimony of a doctor, Peter went to the witness box to speak to Judge JC Jadgale and made the request to him, reported India Today.

He said: “I don't know how long I will live. I want to speak to my children, who are living abroad, before I die.”

To which the judge assured him and said the court will "workout modalities".

Mukerjea is facing trial along with his wife Indrani and Sanjeev Khanna, and is in judicial custody.

