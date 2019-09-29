'Respect for India has risen globally since 2014,' says PM Modi at BJP reception

About Howdy Modi event, the PM said wherever he went he was greeted by 'Howdy Modi'.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, returned to India after concluding his US trip to a rousing welcome by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Prime Minister was received by party president J P Nadda among other senior leaders as he landed at the Palam Airport.

Addressing the people, PM Modi said that there has been a change in the attitude of global leaders towards India and that the country’s stature has risen immensely since 2014.

Talking about the Howdy Modi event, the PM said that it was a huge success and wherever he went he was greeted by “Howdy Modi”.

“After assuming office in 2014, I went to the UN. I went to the UN even now. In these five years, I have seen a big change. The respect for India, the enthusiasm towards India has increased significantly. This is due to the 130 crore Indians,” The Indian Express quoted PM Modi to have said this.

Mentioning the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army on terror launch pads three years ago, PM Modi paid his respects to the armed forces personnel for keeping the integrity of India intact.

“Three years ago, the brave soldiers of my country had showcased the glory of India before the world by executing the surgical strike. Remembering that night today, I salute the courage of our brave soldiers,” the PM said.

According to police, multi-layer security arrangements were in place for the prime minister with the deployment of 10 additional companies of police. Multiple CCTV cameras have also been put up, PTI reported.

Anti-sabotage teams and snipers were also been deployed at designated rooftops to keep a thorough watch. Traffic police have also been deployed to tackle congestion on the route, the police said.

Last October, the Delhi BJP had planned a reception for the PM when he returned after being conferred with the Seoul Peace Prize for 2018. The scale of the celebration has been increased this time.