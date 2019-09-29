Saturday, Sep 28, 2019 | Last Update : 10:13 PM IST

India, All India

'Respect for India has risen globally since 2014,' says PM Modi at BJP reception

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published : Sep 28, 2019, 9:36 pm IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2019, 9:36 pm IST

About Howdy Modi event, the PM said wherever he went he was greeted by 'Howdy Modi'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, returned to India after concluding his US trip to a rousing welcome by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Prime Minister was received by party president J P Nadda among other senior leaders as he landed at the Palam Airport.

Addressing the people, PM Modi said that there has been a change in the attitude of global leaders towards India and that the country’s stature has risen immensely since 2014.

Talking about the Howdy Modi event, the PM said that it was a huge success and wherever he went he was greeted by “Howdy Modi”.

“After assuming office in 2014, I went to the UN. I went to the UN even now. In these five years, I have seen a big change. The respect for India, the enthusiasm towards India has increased significantly. This is due to the 130 crore Indians,” The Indian Express quoted PM Modi to have said this.

Mentioning the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army on terror launch pads three years ago, PM Modi paid his respects to the armed forces personnel for keeping the integrity of India intact.

“Three years ago, the brave soldiers of my country had showcased the glory of India before the world by executing the surgical strike. Remembering that night today, I salute the courage of our brave soldiers,” the PM said.

According to police, multi-layer security arrangements were in place for the prime minister with the deployment of 10 additional companies of police. Multiple CCTV cameras have also been put up, PTI reported.

Anti-sabotage teams and snipers were also been deployed at designated rooftops to keep a thorough watch. Traffic police have also been deployed to tackle congestion on the route, the police said.

Last October, the Delhi BJP had planned a reception for the PM when he returned after being conferred with the Seoul Peace Prize for 2018. The scale of the celebration has been increased this time.

Tags: narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'The RSS is only in India and for India. It has no branch anywhere else in the world. Why is Pakistan angry with us? It means if it is angry with Sangh, then it is angry with India. The RSS and India have now become synonymous,' he said. (Photo: File | PTI)

We wanted world to see RSS and India as one, Imran did it: Sangh

BJP leader Mukul Roy. (Photo: File)

Narada sting case: CBI questions BJP leader Mukul Roy

In the sting video, a number of TMC leaders, including MPs and ministers, were allegedly seen taking money on camera. (Photo: ANI)

Narada Sting case: 'I accept taking donations from Mathew Samuel,' says Kakoli Ghosh

'The Chinese side is well aware of India’s position that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India, and that the recent developments are entirely a matter internal to us,' Raveesh Kumar said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Matter is entirely internal: India objects China’s reference to J&K at UNGA

MOST POPULAR

1

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

2

iPhone XR price slashed in India; now available for below Rs 40K

3

In slip of tongue, Imran Khan calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

4

Redesigned Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly breaks after a day’s use

5

Apple iPhone 12 killer to come with radical camera technology

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham