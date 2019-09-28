Saturday, Sep 28, 2019 | Last Update : 10:06 AM IST

India, All India

Rajnath takes dig at Pak, says Imran going door-to-door around world

PTI
Published : Sep 28, 2019, 9:41 am IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2019, 9:54 am IST

Rajnath was speaking after commissioning the INS Khanderi submarine at the dockyard of the Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai.

On the submarine's commissioning, Rajnath said, 'It is a matter of immense pride that India is one of the few countries which can build its own submarines.' (Photo: ANI)
 On the submarine's commissioning, Rajnath said, 'It is a matter of immense pride that India is one of the few countries which can build its own submarines.' (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is going door-to-door around the world and creating content for cartoonists, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

Speaking after commissioning the INS Khanderi submarine at the dockyard of the Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited here, he said there are some powers who want to do a Mumbai-like attack on Indian coastal regions, but "their desires will not be allowed to be fulfilled".

"Pakistan needs to understand that the Indian Navy has become much stronger with the commissioning of the Khanderi, and the government is committed to strengthen the armed forces," Singh said, adding that the navy will take strict action against those who disturb peace in the region.

Attacking Khan, a day after his speech at the UN General Assembly, the minister said, "The Pakistan prime minister is going from door-to-door around the world and creating content for cartoonists."

On the submarine's commissioning, he said, "It is a matter of immense pride that India is one of the few countries which can build its own submarines."

Tags: un general assembly, rajnath singh, ins khanderi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Imran Khan's maiden speech to the UN General Assembly went on for about 50 minutes, far exceeding the 15-20-minute time limit that leaders are expected to adhere. (Photo: AP)

Imran Khan's maiden UNGA speech exceeds time limit

'When I meet Ajit I will ask him the reason for his extreme decision,' Pawar said. (Photo: File)

Clueless: Sharad Pawar reacts to nephew Ajit's resignation as MLA

In a tweet, Swaraj’s husband said that their daughter Bansuri Swaraj visited Salve and presented him with Re 1 coin. (Photo: Twitter)

Daughter fulfils last wish of Sushma Swaraj, says husband

The former chief minister further alleged that solar and wind power rates had come down during his rule and using them had proved highly beneficial to the state govt. (Photo: File)

'Jagan govt damaging Andhra's goodwill,' says Chandrababu Naidu

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 12 killer to come with radical camera technology

2

2020 Apple iPhone 12 trailer released; the future is curved

3

Samsung Galaxy A50s review: The A50 with an upgraded camera!

4

Netizens laud K'taka cop cleaning waterlogged road; see video

5

Smriti Irani's husband has a 'biwi se pareshan' look. Netizens can't stop laughing

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham