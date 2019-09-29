Saturday, Sep 28, 2019 | Last Update : 10:13 PM IST

India, All India

Matter is entirely internal: India objects China’s reference to J&K at UNGA

PTI
Published : Sep 28, 2019, 8:53 pm IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2019, 8:53 pm IST

China, a close ally of Pakistan, had stressed that no actions should be taken that would unilaterally change the 'status quo.'

'The Chinese side is well aware of India’s position that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India, and that the recent developments are entirely a matter internal to us,' Raveesh Kumar said. (Photo: File | ANI)
 'The Chinese side is well aware of India’s position that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India, and that the recent developments are entirely a matter internal to us,' Raveesh Kumar said. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: India on Saturday took strong note of reference made by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang to Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in his address at the UN General Assembly.

Raising the Kashmir issue at the UN, China has told the General Assembly that the “dispute” should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and the bilateral agreement.

China, a close ally of Pakistan, also stressed that no actions should be taken that would unilaterally change the “status quo.”

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India, and that the recent developments relating to the region were “entirely a matter internal” to the country.

“The Chinese side is well aware of India’s position that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India, and that the recent developments are entirely a matter internal to us,” he said.

Kumar said India expects other countries to respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We expect that other countries will respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and desist from efforts to change the status quo through the illegal so-called China Pakistan Economic Corridor in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” he said.

Last month, India withdrew special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the state into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, which will come into being on October 31.

“The Kashmir issue, a dispute left from the past, should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement,” State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi said in his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday.

“No actions that would unilaterally change the status quo should be taken. As a neighbour of both India and Pakistan, China hopes to see the dispute effectively managed and stability restored to the relationship between the two sides,” Wang said.

India’s last month decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian ambassador.

Tags: article 370, unga, india, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

'Respect for India has risen globally since 2014,' says PM Modi at BJP reception

'The RSS is only in India and for India. It has no branch anywhere else in the world. Why is Pakistan angry with us? It means if it is angry with Sangh, then it is angry with India. The RSS and India have now become synonymous,' he said. (Photo: File | PTI)

We wanted world to see RSS and India as one, Imran did it: Sangh

BJP leader Mukul Roy. (Photo: File)

Narada sting case: CBI questions BJP leader Mukul Roy

In the sting video, a number of TMC leaders, including MPs and ministers, were allegedly seen taking money on camera. (Photo: ANI)

Narada Sting case: 'I accept taking donations from Mathew Samuel,' says Kakoli Ghosh

MOST POPULAR

1

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

2

iPhone XR price slashed in India; now available for below Rs 40K

3

In slip of tongue, Imran Khan calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

4

Redesigned Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly breaks after a day’s use

5

Apple iPhone 12 killer to come with radical camera technology

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham