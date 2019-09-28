Saturday, Sep 28, 2019 | Last Update : 04:09 PM IST

India, All India

Five-judge Constitution bench to hear pleas challenging Centre's move on Article 370

PTI
Published : Sep 28, 2019, 3:20 pm IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2019, 3:20 pm IST

The hearing by the Constitution bench will commence from October 1, an official source said.

The five-judge bench will examine the constitutional validity of the scrapping of the article's provisions and the subsequent presidential orders on it, the source added. (Photo: File)
 The five-judge bench will examine the constitutional validity of the scrapping of the article's provisions and the subsequent presidential orders on it, the source added. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday set up a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice N V Ramana which will commence hearing from October 1 on a batch of pleas mounting legal challenges to the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The bench also comprises justices S K Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, B R Gavai and Suryakant. The hearing by the Constitution bench will commence from October 1, an official source said.

The five-judge bench will examine the constitutional validity of the scrapping of the article's provisions and the subsequent presidential orders on it, the source added. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on August 28 had referred the matter to a five-judge Constitution bench.

Several petitions have been filed challenging the Centre's decision abrogating Article 370 provisions and bifurcating the state into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The UTs will come into being on October 31. Petitions have also been filed by the National Conference, the Sajjad Lone-led JK Peoples Conference and several other individuals, including the first plea filed by advocate M L Sharma.

The petition on behalf of the NC was filed by Lok Sabha MPs Mohammad Akbar Lone and Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi. Lone is a former speaker of the J&K Assembly and Masoodi a retired judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

In 2015, he had ruled that Article 370 was a permanent feature of the Constitution. Other pleas include the one filed by a group of former defence officers and bureaucrats. They have also sought directions declaring the presidential orders of August 5 "unconstitutional, void and inoperative".

The plea was filed by professor Radha Kumar, a former member of the Home Ministry's Group of Interlocutors for Jammu and Kashmir (2010-11), former IAS officer of J&K cadre Hindal Haidar Tyabji, Air Vice Marshal (retd) Kapil Kak, Major General (retd) Ashok Kumar Mehta, former Punjab-cadre IAS officer Amitabha Pande and former Kerala-cadre IAS officer Gopal Pillai, who retired as the Union home secretary in 2011.

A petition has also been filed by bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal, along with his party colleague and former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) leader Shehla Rashid. There are other petitions challenging the Centre's decision on Article 370. The apex court on August 28 had listed the petitions connected with Article 370 and issues arising after its abrogation.

The NC leaders submitted that the Presidential Orders paved the way for application of entire provisions of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir and also have the effect of nullifying Article 35A and completely abrogating Article 370.

While challenging the Centre's decisions to scrap provisions of the Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and dividing it into two Union Territories, the two MPs have sought a direction to declare the Act and the Presidential Orders as "unconstitutional, void and inoperative". They submitted that the apex court now has to examine whether the Union government can "unilaterally" unravel the unique federal scheme under the cover of President's rule while undermining crucial elements of due process and rule of law. "This case, therefore, goes to the heart of Indian federalism, democratic processes and role of the apex court as the guardian of the federal structure," the petition said.

They submitted that Article 370 was extensively considered as carefully drafted in order to ensure the peaceful and democratic accession of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir to the Indian Union. The two contended that the Presidential Orders and the new legislation unconstitutionally undermine the scheme of Article 370.

The first Presidential Order uses Article 370 (1)(d) -- this was meant to apply other provisions of the Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir -- to alter Article 370 itself and thereby the terms of federal relationship between the J-K and Union of India, they submitted.

Tags: supreme court, article 370, ranjan gogoi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'Today (Saturday) is the International Day for Universal Access to Information. Our party strongly condemned the way in which important Bills including the amendments to the Right to Information Act, was passed in Parliament, hurting federalism,' she tweeted. (Photo: File)

Manner in which important bills were passed in Parliament has hurt federalism

The victim filed a complaint against her father on Friday following which he was arrested. (Photo: Representational)

Rajasthan man held for raping his 11-year-old daughter

Reacting to Manoj Tiwari's allegation, a Delhi government official said that the purchasing and selling prices of onion are fixed by the Centre and Delhi government has no say in deciding its retail price. (Photo: File)

Delhi govt buying onions from Centre at Rs 15.90 a kg, selling Rs 23.90: Manoj Tiwari

Kumar said India expects other countries to respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. (Photo: File)

India objects to China's reference to J&K and Ladakh at UNGA

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone XR price slashed in India; now available for below Rs 40K

2

In slip of tongue, Imran Khan calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

3

Redesigned Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly breaks after a day’s use

4

Apple iPhone 12 killer to come with radical camera technology

5

2020 Apple iPhone 12 trailer released; the future is curved

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham