Detailed security arrangements in place for PM Modi's return to New Delhi

Nine companies of para-military forces have been deployed in the national capital and anti-terror measures have also been taken.

New Delhi: Delhi Police has put into place elaborate security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who returns here on Saturday after a week-long visit to the United States of America.

"Nine companies of para-military forces have been deployed in the national capital. Anti-terror measures have also been taken. The security arrangements will be in order in coordination with all agencies. Snipers will be deployed on rooftops," MS Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Delhi said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning a grand welcome to the Prime Minister with the Delhi unit of the party organising a cultural program at the Palam airport.

According to reports, party representatives from other states will be present to welcome the Prime Minister.

Bringing an "extremely productive" week-long visit to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emplaned for New Delhi from New York, after delivering a speech at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.