Delhi robbers chase woman judge for 3 km on way home

According to sources, the woman did not see a single policeman in all this distance as she was driving to her home.

 Police have filed a case and are investigating. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: On Friday, a woman judge was robbed of her bag by two motorcycle-borne men who followed her car nearly 3 km from the court, reported IANS.

According to sources, the woman did not see a single policeman in all this distance as she was driving to her home. The robbers began chasing the woman from the Sarita Vihar underpass and managed to lift her bag at the Ma Anandimayi Marg.

Police have filed a case and are investigating.  

