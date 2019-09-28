Saturday, Sep 28, 2019 | Last Update : 04:09 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi govt buying onions from Centre at Rs 15.90 a kg, selling Rs 23.90: Manoj Tiwari

PTI
Published : Sep 28, 2019, 3:21 pm IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2019, 3:21 pm IST

Manoj Tiwari also charged that the AAP government of failing to check 'black marketing' of onions.

Reacting to Manoj Tiwari's allegation, a Delhi government official said that the purchasing and selling prices of onion are fixed by the Centre and Delhi government has no say in deciding its retail price. (Photo: File)
 Reacting to Manoj Tiwari's allegation, a Delhi government official said that the purchasing and selling prices of onion are fixed by the Centre and Delhi government has no say in deciding its retail price. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Manoj Tiwari on Friday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government wants to "earn profit" by selling onions at Rs 23.90 per kilogram after buying it from the Centre at Rs 15.90.

Manoj Tiwari also charged that the AAP government of failing to check "black marketing" of onions. The AAP hit back at Manoj Tiwari saying that he was jumping to "frivolous" statements.

"The Centre is giving onion to Delhi government at the rate of Rs 15.90 per kg so that people in the city do not face the pinch of soaring onion prices. However, the Delhi government has announced to sell onions at the rate Rs 23.90 per kg which means it is trying to earn profit from it," Manoj Tiwari claimed.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday that the Delhi government will sell onions at Rs 23.90 per kg in the city from tomorrow. He said in retail, onion is currently being sold at Rs 60-80 per kg.

Reacting to Manoj Tiwari's allegation, a Delhi government official said that the purchasing and selling prices of onion are fixed by the Centre and Delhi government has no say in deciding its retail price.

Manoj Tiwari claimed that the onion prices in the city have registered "300 per cent increase" in Delhi due to black marketing.

"The Delhi government has failed to check black marketing of onion while middlemen are fleecing the people," Manoj Tiwari alleged.

The AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that Manoj Tiwari, as a Member of Parliament, is supposed to know the basic facts before issuing "frivolous" statements.

"The rates at which we will get onions and the rates at which subsidized onions are sold are decided by his own central government. We would be happy if he could help in reducing those rates further," Bhardwaj said in a statement.

Saurabh Bharadwaj took a dig at Manoj Tiwari inviting him to his constituency saying he will offer him cheaper onions as Diwali gift.

Its a deja vu moment for the BJP whose government in Delhi was dethroned in the aftermath of a sharp rise in the prices of onion in 1998. The party leaders are trying to corner the AAP on the onion crises in the hope to end their banishment from the power for the last 21 years.

The Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled early next year, although AAP leaders have claimed that it could take place in December.

Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi BJP president Vijay Goel also claimed the central government has not fixed any price for selling onion. It only said that it can not be sold beyond Rs 23.90 per kg and hence the AAP government can sell it at a lesser price, he said.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sleeping on the issue of the rising prices of onion in Delhi for the last one week," Vijay Goel alleged.

Vijay Goel recently met the Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan over the soaring onion prices in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal has announced that onions will be sold at 400 ration shops and through 70 mobile vans in all the assembly constituencies in the national capital. Each person will be entitled to a maximum of five kg and the sale points will operate from 10 am to 5 pm.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, manoj tiwari, aap, onion price, petrol price
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

'Today (Saturday) is the International Day for Universal Access to Information. Our party strongly condemned the way in which important Bills including the amendments to the Right to Information Act, was passed in Parliament, hurting federalism,' she tweeted. (Photo: File)

Manner in which important bills were passed in Parliament has hurt federalism

The victim filed a complaint against her father on Friday following which he was arrested. (Photo: Representational)

Rajasthan man held for raping his 11-year-old daughter

The five-judge bench will examine the constitutional validity of the scrapping of the article's provisions and the subsequent presidential orders on it, the source added. (Photo: File)

Five-judge Constitution bench to hear pleas challenging Centre's move on Article 370

Kumar said India expects other countries to respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. (Photo: File)

India objects to China's reference to J&K and Ladakh at UNGA

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone XR price slashed in India; now available for below Rs 40K

2

In slip of tongue, Imran Khan calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

3

Redesigned Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly breaks after a day’s use

4

Apple iPhone 12 killer to come with radical camera technology

5

2020 Apple iPhone 12 trailer released; the future is curved

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham