Saturday, Sep 28, 2019 | Last Update : 08:44 PM IST

India, All India

Chinmayanand case: Cong to organise 'padyatra' demanding justice for rape victim

ANI
Published : Sep 28, 2019, 7:47 pm IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2019, 7:47 pm IST

A local court in Shahjahanpur on September 20 sent Chinmayanand to judicial custody for 14 days for sexually assaulting a law student.

Chinmayanand had, in turn, filed an extortion case against her and three others. (Photo: File)
 Chinmayanand had, in turn, filed an extortion case against her and three others. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: The Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit will organise a 180-km long 'Padyatra' from Shahjahanpur to the state capital, demanding justice for the rape victim. The 'padyatra' will begin on September 30.

According to sources, on the instructions of UP Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, the party's state unit is organising the 'padyatra'.

During the padyatra, they will press for booking former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand under rape charges and release of the victim from the jail.

A local court in Shahjahanpur on September 20 sent Chinmayanand to judicial custody for 14 days for sexually assaulting a law student.

He has been charged with an offence not amounting to rape, stalking and criminal intimidation.

The law student, who studied in the college run by Chinmayanand, went missing on August 24 after a video of her alleging that a person from 'Sant Samaj' had threatened to kill her and her parents went viral on the social media.

Later, she testified before a local court that Chinmayanand repeatedly raped her for over a year. She said the accused recorded the incident on the camera and used it to blackmail her.

Chinmayanand had, in turn, filed an extortion case against her and three others.

After she confessed before the special investigating team of having asked for the extortion money to the tune of Rs 5 crore from Chinamayanand, she was arrested and produced before the court, which sent her to 14-days judicial custody, earlier on Wednesday.

Tags: padyatra, congress, priyanka gandhi, swami chinmayanand, rape victim, up law student
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

SC sets up special benches to deal with cases of death penalty, tax matters

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

CM Nitish Kumar on Saturday called out for a disaster management meeting after several parts of Bihar received heavy rainfall. (Photo: File | ANI)

Nitish Kumar calls meeting on disaster management as rains cause havoc Bihar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning a grand welcome to the Prime Minister with the Delhi unit of the party organising a cultural program at the Palam airport. (Photo: AP)

Detailed security arrangements in place for PM Modi's return to New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

2

iPhone XR price slashed in India; now available for below Rs 40K

3

In slip of tongue, Imran Khan calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

4

Redesigned Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly breaks after a day’s use

5

Apple iPhone 12 killer to come with radical camera technology

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham