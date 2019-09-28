Saturday, Sep 28, 2019 | Last Update : 02:36 PM IST

India, All India

44 dead after heavy rain in UP, downpour likely to continue for 2 days

PTI
Published : Sep 28, 2019, 1:35 pm IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2019, 1:35 pm IST

The weather department has issued a warning of very heavy rainfall over the next two days in several parts of the state.

Forty-four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, officials said on Friday as heavy rains continued in different parts of the state disrupting normal life. (Representational Image)
Lucknow: Forty-four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, officials said on Friday as heavy rains continued in different parts of the state disrupting normal life. Administration of Lucknow, Amethi, Hardoi and some others districts have announced closure of schools today due to the heavy rain.

"Forty-four persons have died in rain-related incidents of house and wall collapse, snake bites, drowning, lightning in the state since Thursday," a report from the Relief Commissioner's office said.

Six deaths each were reported in Pratapgarh and Raebareli, five in Amethi, four each in Chandauli and Varanasi, three each in Prayagraj, Barabanki and Mahoba, two in Ambedkar Nagar, and one each in Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Sonebhadra, Ayodhya, Saharanpur, Jaunpur, Kaushambi and Azamgarh, the officials said.

In the wake of continuing rains, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the divisional commissioners and the district magistrates to take all measures and extend immediate relief to those affected, an official said.

He said that Yogi Adityanath has asked the officials concerned to visit the areas which have been affected by rains and witnessed flood-like situation. The Chief Minister also asked the officials to extend monetary help of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed and also arrange treatment for the injured, he said.

He has directed to address the issue of water-logging immediately, the official said.

In Lucknow, 76.4 mm rainfall was recorded in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am Friday. Since Friday morning, 39.2 mm rainfall was witnessed leading to water logging and uprooting of trees in different areas.

The weather department has issued a warning of very heavy rainfall over the next two days in several parts of the state.

"Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in some areas in the district of Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Sombhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varabasi, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Sultapur, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Balia, Mau, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar and adjoining districts during the next 48 hours. The warning is valid till 8.30 am of September 29," it said.

Tags: rains, waterlogging, uttar pradesh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

