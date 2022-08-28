Sunday, Aug 28, 2022 | Last Update : 02:26 PM IST

PM Modi asks people to join campaign to fight malnutrition

PTI
Published : Aug 28, 2022, 12:03 pm IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2022, 12:03 pm IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to make efforts to remove malnutrition while stressing that social awareness was a crucial aspect of this fight.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said the 'Amrit Dhara' of 'Amrit Mahotsav' marking 75 years of India's independence was flowing in all corners of the country in this month.

"On the special occasion of Amrit Mahotsav and Independence Day, we have seen the collective might of the country," he said.

Modi urged the people to join the campaign to fight malnutrition in the coming month.

"Besides festivals, September is also dedicated to a big campaign related to nutrition. We celebrate 'Poshan maah' or nutrition month between September 1 and 30," Modi said.

Many creative and diverse efforts are being made against malnutrition, he noted.

"Better use of technology and public participation have also become an important part of 'Poshan Abhiyan'.The Jal Jeevan mission is going to have a big impact in making India malnutrition free," he said.

Efforts associated with social awareness play an important role in dealing with the challenges of malnutrition, Modi said and urged people to make efforts to remove malnutrition.

The prime minister also urged people to watch the Swaraj serial, which highlights contributions of freedom fighters, on Doordarshan.

"It is a great initiative to acquaint the younger generation of the country with the efforts of unsung heroes who took part in the freedom movement," he said. 

