Saturday, Aug 28, 2021 | Last Update : 12:37 PM IST

  India   All India  28 Aug 2021  India has great scope to become indigenous ship-building hub: Defence Minister
India, All India

India has great scope to become indigenous ship-building hub: Defence Minister

PTI
Published : Aug 28, 2021, 12:28 pm IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2021, 12:28 pm IST

On ICGS Vigraha, he said 'from its design conception to development, the ship is completely indigenous'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Commissioning Ceremony of India Coast Guard Ship 'Vigraha' in Chennai. (PTI Photo)
 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Commissioning Ceremony of India Coast Guard Ship 'Vigraha' in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the country has "great scope" to become an indigenous ship-building hub, while pointing out that the Centre has introduced policies to help the domestic industry become world class.

In his address at an event to mark the commissioning of Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) 'Vigraha,' the last of the seven Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs), here, Singh said in the next two years, the expenditure on security around the world will reach USD 2.1 trillion.

 

"Most of countries do not even have this level of budget for a whole year. And it is expected to increase manifold in the next five years. In such a situation, today we have great scope to make full use of our capabilities, take advantage of policies, and move towards making the country an indigenous shipbuilding hub."

"I am happy to say that considering these possibilities, the government has already brought out such policies which helps our domestic industry, be it public or private sector entity, to become world class players," Singh said.

On ICGS Vigraha, he said "from its design conception to development, the ship is completely indigenous."

 

Further, for the first time in the history of Indian defence, contract for not one or two, but seven vessels has been signed with a private sector company, Larsen and Toubro Limited, he noted.

"And more importantly, within seven years of signing this agreement in 2015, not only launch but also the commissioning of all these seven vessels has been completed today," he said.

The 98-meter vessel, with a complement of 11 officers and 110 sailors, has been designed and built indigenously by Larsen & Toubro Ship Building Limited.

It is fitted with advanced technology radars, navigation and communication equipment, sensors and machinery capable of operating in tropical sea conditions, a Defence statement said.

 

ICGS Vigraha can carry one twin-engine helicopter and four high-speed boats for boarding operation, search and rescue, law enforcement and maritime patrol.

The ship is also capable of carrying pollution response equipment to contain oil spill at sea, it said.

The vessel is armed with a 40/60 Bofors gun and fitted with two 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote Control Gun with fire control system, it said, adding the OPV will be based at Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane, Coast Guard Director General K Natarajan and Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu participated in the event.

Tags: defence minister rajnath singh, indian coast guard (icg), icgs, ship building
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Latest From India

Police personnel instruct beneficiaries to maintain queues as they wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine during a mega vaccination drive camp organised by Health Unit, Bolpur Municipality at Bolpur Stadium in Birbhum district, West Bengal, Aug. 25, 2021. (PTI)

India vaccinates 10 million in one day

The number of active cases has now increased to 3,59,775 which comprises 1.10 per cent of the total infections. (PTI Photo)

India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases, 509 deaths

Local people look at trucks which were set on fire allegedly by members of the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) at Dayangmukh in Dima Hasao district of Assam, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Assam: 5 people killed, 1 hurt in militant attack

An Indian embassy staff member with his family arrives at Air force base, in Jamnagar. (Representational Photo:AP)

Most Indians in Afghanistan back home

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham