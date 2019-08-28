Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019 | Last Update : 08:59 AM IST

SC to hear petitions challenging Centre's decision to scrap Article 370 today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 28, 2019, 8:30 am IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2019, 8:30 am IST

A three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi will take up the petitions.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under strict restrictions since the government announced its decision on Article 370 on August 5. (Photo: File)
 Jammu and Kashmir has been under strict restrictions since the government announced its decision on Article 370 on August 5. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A number of petitions challenging Centre’s move to scrap Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will be heard in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

A three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi will take up the petitions. The other judges in the bench are Justices SA Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer.

The petitions challenging the government's decision argue that the Presidential order by which the special status of the state, guaranteed by the Constitution, was scrapped, were obtained illegally.

As per the petitions, under the Article 370, such orders can be issued only when the decision has the assent of Jammu and Kashmir's constituent Assembly.

The petitions also asked about democratic rights and freedoms that were guaranteed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which were curbed after deployment of forces in the state. Without consulting those affected by the change or their elected representatives, such drastic changes cannot be effected, the petitions added.

The National Conference and others had moved the apex court and termed Centre’s decision as illegal and unconstitutional.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under strict restrictions since the government announced its decision on Article 370 on August 5. To avoid any backlash, phone and internet connectivity were snapped, more than 50,000 additional troops were stationed and prohibitory orders banning large gatherings were issued. Some prominent leaders- including former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti - have been detained.

