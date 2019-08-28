PM Modi meets Arun Jaitley’s family

The former union minister passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his condolences to the family members of the former Union minister late Arun Jaitley in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Remembering former Union minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said though he died too soon, the work done by him for the country will remain immortal.

Mr Modi visited the deceased leader’s family after returning from his overseas visit Tuesday morning. He conveyed his condolence to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader’s family at Jaitley’s residence.

After arriving at Jaitley’s residence earlier, Union home minister Amit Shah received Prime Minister along with Rohan Jaitley, the former Union finance minister's son.

Other family members were also present when Mr Modi walked in and spoke to Mr Jaitley’s wife and children. He also offered floral tributes to the departed leader.

The PM spent about 20-25 minutes at Jaitley's residence. Later, in a tweet, he said: “Destiny took Arun Ji away from us too soon but the good work he has done for India will remain immortal.”

Mr Modi was on a three-nation tour when the senior leader had passed away. He had spoken with Jaitley’s wife Sangeeta and son Rohan on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering in Bahrain, the Prime Minister had said: “I cannot imagine that I am here in Bahrain, while my dear friend Arun Jaitley is no more. Some days ago, we lost our former external affairs minister behen Sushma (Swaraj) Ji. Today, my dear friend Arun went away.”

Modi returned to India early Tuesday morning. Rohan Jaitley had immersed his father’s ashes in the Ganga in Hardwar on Monday.