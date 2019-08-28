Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019 | Last Update : 02:10 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi meets Arun Jaitley’s family

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 28, 2019, 2:05 am IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2019, 2:05 am IST

The former union minister passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his condolences to the family members of the former Union minister late Arun Jaitley in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his condolences to the family members of the former Union minister late Arun Jaitley in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Remembering former Union minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said though he died too soon, the work done by him for the country will remain immortal.

Mr Modi visited the deceased leader’s family after returning from his overseas visit Tuesday morning. He conveyed his condolence to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader’s family at Jaitley’s residence.

The former union minister passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 24.

After arriving at Jaitley’s residence earlier, Union home minister Amit Shah received Prime Minister along with Rohan Jaitley, the former Union finance minister's son.

Other family members were also present when Mr Modi walked in and spoke to Mr Jaitley’s wife and children. He also offered floral tributes to the departed leader.

The PM spent about 20-25 minutes at Jaitley's residence. Later, in a tweet, he said: “Destiny took Arun Ji away from us too soon but the good work he has done for India will remain immortal.”

Mr Modi was on a three-nation tour when the senior leader had passed away. He had spoken with Jaitley’s wife Sangeeta and son Rohan on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering in Bahrain, the Prime Minister had said: “I cannot imagine that I am here in Bahrain, while my dear friend Arun Jaitley is no more. Some days ago, we lost our former external affairs minister behen Sushma (Swaraj) Ji. Today, my dear friend Arun went away.”

Modi returned to India early Tuesday morning. Rohan Jaitley had immersed his father’s ashes in the Ganga in Hardwar on Monday.

Tags: arun jaitley, narendra modi

Latest From India

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

Government wants to demonise P Chidambaram, alleges family

The JD(U) on Tuesday said that the party would soon submit a petition and urge the Election Commission (EC) to bar the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) from using its registered election symbol “bow and arrow” as it represents the tribal culture in the state. (Photo: File)

JD-U may move HC on symbol order of EC

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets Modern Coach Factory workers protesting against privatisation of the Raebareli rail coach factory on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Corporatisation step towards privatisation

Former chief minister Ajit Jogi

Setback to Ajit Jogi as panel strips him of tribal status

MOST POPULAR

1

Instant Karma: US man's car stolen while he was busy robbing store across the street, see video

2

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

3

Thai Palace releases rare images of King's royal consort

4

Photo of Melania Trump, Justin Trudeau at G7 goes viral, here's what netizens have to say

5

Two much? Relcutant to hurt any of his girlfriends, Indonesian man marries both

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham