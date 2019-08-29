Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019 | Last Update : 10:05 PM IST

Narada sting tapes case: CBI grills Mukul Roy for two hours

He was suspended from the party for six years, following which, he had resigned from Trinamool Congress in September 2017.

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday interrogated BJP leader Mukul Roy for two hours in connection with the Narada sting tapes case.

The Narada sting tapes, which were released to different news organisations before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal, showed people resembling senior TMC leaders receiving money allegedly for promising favours.

Roy, the former number two of Mamata Banerjee, had a fall out in 2015 when his name came up in Saradha scam as well as in Narada sting operation.

He was suspended from the party for six years, following which, he had resigned from Trinamool Congress in September 2017. Later in November, he joined the BJP.

In the case, the probe agency had registered FIR against 12 TMC leaders, including MPs and ministers in West Bengal Government, and an IPS officer for corruption in the case.

