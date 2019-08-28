JD-U may move HC on symbol order of EC

JD(U) had contested Lok Sabha polls in alliance with BJP.

Patna: The JD(U) on Tuesday said that the party would soon submit a petition and urge the Election Commission (EC) to bar the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) from using its registered election symbol “bow and arrow” as it represents the tribal culture in the state.

Talking to this newspaper on the issue, JD(U) spokesperson in Jharkhand Shravan Kumar said, “The JMM has been exploiting tribal sentiments for political gains. The JD(U) is currently consulting legal experts and may also submit a petition in the high court about the issue.”

The move is seen as a reaction to a recent EC order that barred the JD(U) from using its party symbol “arrow” during elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

The commission had issued the order in response to an application filed by JMM which pointed to the similarity of its party symbol “bow and arrow” with that of the JD(U)’s “arrow”.

When asked whether the party was also planning to challenge the EC order, JD(U) Mr Kumar said, “we are not discouraged with the order but won’t let the JMM exploit the tribal sentiments for votes. We are preparing to contest Assembly elections on all 81 seats alone on whatever symbol allotted to our party”. JD(U) had contested Lok Sabha polls in alliance with BJP.