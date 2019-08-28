Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019 | Last Update : 11:07 AM IST

India, All India

Jammu and Kashmir high schools to reopen today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 28, 2019, 9:02 am IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2019, 9:02 am IST

Director of Education Malik's statement came day after Army chief said Pakistan could instigate violence in Union Territories.

Jammu and Kashmir Director of Information and Public Relations Sehrish Asgar said primary and middle schools are open in the Kashmir Valley and attendance in schools has increased in past few days. (Photo: ANI)
Srinagar: High schools will reopen on Wednesday in all those areas in Jammu and Kashmir where restrictions have been removed. The reopening of schools came more than three weeks after the Centre abrogated Article 370.

According to news agency ANI, Younis Malik, Director of Education said, “We had already declared primary and middle schools open, from Wednesday. We are declaring open high schools in all those areas where restrictions have been removed.”

Malik’s statement came a day after Army chief General Bipin Rawat said Pakistan could instigate violence in Union Territories to internationalize the Kashmir issue.

Jammu and Kashmir Director of Information and Public Relations Sehrish Asgar said primary and middle schools are open in the Kashmir Valley and attendance in schools has increased in past few days.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under heavy security and restrictions that included a communication blackout imposed on August 5 ahead of Centre scrapping Article 370. The administration began to restore landline telephones on August 17.

Tags: kashmir issue, article 370, bipin rawat, pakistan
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

