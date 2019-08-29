Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019 | Last Update : 10:05 PM IST

India, All India

IAF to get 'building blaster' Spice-2000 bombs by mid-September

ANI
Published : Aug 28, 2019, 9:53 pm IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2019, 9:53 pm IST

The Spice-2000 bombs have been acquired from Israel which is one of the main weapon and ammunition supplier of the Air Force.

A Spice 2000 bomb. (Photo: ANI)
 A Spice 2000 bomb. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In a major boost for India's aerial firepower, the Indian Air Force is set to receive the 'building blaster' version of the Balakot air strike-fame Spice-2000 bombs by mid-September.

Top IAF sources told ANI that the Spice-2000 bombs are scheduled to be delivered to the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Israel around mid-September along with the Mark 84 warhead and bombs which can destroy buildings completely.

The supply of these weapons from Israel will happen around the time when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to visit India for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian Air Force had signed a contract with Israel in June this year for acquiring more than 100 Spice 2000 bombs under the emergency procurement powers of the services given by the Narendra Modi government.

The contract was signed as the Air Force wanted to acquire the bombs after their successful usage in the Balakot airstrikes against a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camp in Pakistan.

During the Balakot strikes, the Air Force had dropped Spice-2000 bombs from Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft after a pack of 12 of these fighters crossed the Line of Control to strike the Jaish facility in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

However, the Spice-2000 bombs used in the Balakot strikes were the penetrator version which made holes using their weight in the concrete rooftops of the buildings in the Jaish camp which don't destroy buildings but explode inside killing people with the mix of 70-80 kg explosives with shrapnel.

Under the emergency powers, the three services could buy any equipment of their choice worth up to Rs 300 crore to prepare for any hostilities.

The Spice-2000 bombs have been acquired from Israel which is one of the main weapon and ammunition supplier of the Air Force.

The Balakot airstrikes were conducted by the Air Force in response to the Pulwama terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy in which 40 personnel lost their lives.

Tags: iaf, spice-200
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Photo: Representational image

Indian Army preparing to train women soldiers for Military Police

The panel submitted its report to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 19 but it has not been disclosed in the public domain. (Photo: ANI)

Govt panel recommends major changes in income tax slab rates

Roy, the former number two of Mamata Banerjee, had a fall out in 2015 when his name came up in Saradha scam as well as in Narada sting operation. (Photo: PTI/File)

Narada sting tapes case: CBI grills Mukul Roy for two hours

He said that these institutes will be set up in under-served areas where there are no medical colleges. (Photo: G.N. Jha)

Cabinet approves 75 new medical colleges to be established by 2022

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian Army preparing to train women soldiers for Military Police

2

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

3

Glad that Statue of Unity emerging as popular tourist spot: PM Modi

4

Jio beats Airtel, Voda Idea to be top telecom revenue earner at Rs 10,900 cr

5

Instant Karma: US man's car stolen while he was busy robbing store across the street, see video

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham