Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019 | Last Update : 03:06 PM IST

India, All India

Happy to see my son and a tailor's son in IIT together: Arvind Kejriwal

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 28, 2019, 1:42 pm IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2019, 1:42 pm IST

16-year-old Kumar was among the 4,953 students who enrolled for the first batch of the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana.

Kejriwal also proudly announced that his son had got into IIT too and would study with this boy at the same time. (Photo: Twitter | Facebook)
 Kejriwal also proudly announced that his son had got into IIT too and would study with this boy at the same time. (Photo: Twitter | Facebook)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is happy that his government’s free coaching scheme has helped a boy, whose father is a tailor, to clear the Indian Institute Technology entrance exam.

Kejriwal also proudly announced that his son had got into IIT too and would study with this boy at the same time.

The Delhi chief minister tweeted: “Vijay Kumar's father is a tailor, his mother is a homemaker. I am feeling happy to announce that he has got admission in IIT after the Delhi government provided free coaching to him. This was Baba Saheb's (BR Ambedkar) vision which is being fulfilled by Delhi."

16-year-old Kumar was among the 4,953 students who enrolled for the first batch of the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana. He cleared the JEE in his first attempt.

The AAP government launched the scheme in 2017 to provide free coaching to students from the Scheduled Castes who wish to prepare for competitive exams through premier coaching classes.

"I am very happy that my son and his son will study in IIT at the same time. There has been a tradition that the son of a poor man remains poor in the absence of good education. By providing quality education and training, we are bridging the gap that exists between the poor and the rich," he tweeted on Tuesday.

Kejriwal's son Pulkit, a student of Delhi Public School in Noida, scored 96.4 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 examination earlier this year.

In 2014, the CM’s daughter Harshita had scored 96 per cent in her Class XII examination and cleared the IIT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

Kejriwal himself is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and later joined the civil services.
The Delhi government has been praised by academicians for its contribution to the education sector.

Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia have made several efforts to improve the infrastructure and education quality in the government-run schools.

During the summer holidays last year, the Delhi government conducted ‘Mission Buniyaad’ for students studying between Classes 3 and 9.

They also launched a Happiness Curriculum in a bid to inculcate good values in students and turn students against corruption, violence, hatred and terrorism.
The curriculum asked students to do meditation and mental exercise.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, iit, jee, pulkit kejriwal, corruption, delhi government, manish sisodia
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'All the institutions are headed by retired persons, who have no accountability. They are just following orders of the government like 'yes men',' the CM said, while addressing a students rally. (Photo: ANI)

Arrest me if you want, but you can’t silence Kashmir: Mamata dares Centre

Vendors are unhappy with this move and believe that it will not only have a negative impact on their income but will pose problems for the poor as the banana is the fruit which is incredibly cheap. (Photo: Pixabay)

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

No injuries or loss of lives have been reported so far. (Photo: ANI)

Train coaches derailed at Kanpur Railway Station, no injuries reported

BJP lawmaker V Srinivasa Prasad (Photo: ANI)

Reservation should exist till untouchability is celebrated: BJP MP Srinivasa Prasad

MOST POPULAR

1

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

2

Glad that Statue of Unity emerging as popular tourist spot: PM Modi

3

Jio beats Airtel, Voda Idea to be top telecom revenue earner at Rs 10,900 cr

4

Instant Karma: US man's car stolen while he was busy robbing store across the street, see video

5

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham