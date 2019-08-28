Fire breaks out at timber yard in Mumbai’s Byculla

The incident took place at around 2.25 am and eight fire tenders along with fire brigade jawans were rushed to the spot.

A major fire broke out at a timber yard of Mustafa Bazaar in south Mumbai’s Byculla in the early hours of Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at a timber yard of Mustafa Bazaar in south Mumbai’s Byculla in the early hours of Wednesday, a senior fire brigade official said.

The incident took place at around 2.25 am and eight fire tenders along with fire brigade jawans were rushed to the spot, the official said.

The fire fighting and rescue operations are on and so far there are no reports of casualties or injuries, he said, adding police personnel and authorities have reached the spot.

Mumbai fire brigade department chief P S Rahangdale said the fire is confined to the ground floor of the structure where timber of different types have been stocked in an area of about 100 x 200 feet.

Last month, a massive fire broke out inside the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) exchange building in suburban Bandra with nearly 100 people being rescued from the terrace of the building, an effort which lasted several hours.