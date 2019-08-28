Don't want Unnao-like case: SC lawyers file plea over missing Shahjahanpur law student

An FIR has been registered against Chinmayanand in the case.

The girl appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for her help.

New Delhi: A group of Supreme Court lawyers on Wednesday filed a petition to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi urging him to take suo moto cognisance of media reports that a law student from SS Law College in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur has gone missing from her college hostel.

Mentioning the matter before a bench headed by Justice NV Ramana, the lawyers said they did not want another Unnao case to happen.

Parents of the missing girl had filed a missing complaint with the police earlier and alleged that former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand was responsible for their daughter's disappearance.

On August 24, a video of the missing girl had gone viral in which the law student had alleged that a person from 'Sant Samaj' destroyed many lives of women including her's. Without naming anyone, she also alleged that the person had threatened to kill her parents.

