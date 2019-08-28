Cabinet approves 75 new medical colleges to be established by 2022

Javadekar was addressing the media at a cabinet briefing here.

He said that these institutes will be set up in under-served areas where there are no medical colleges.

New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday announced that the cabinet has approved 75 new medical colleges to be established in the country by the year 2022, which will create an additional 15,700 MBBS seats.

"Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we took several important decisions today. One of the decision was to approve 75 new medical colleges. It will cost around Rs 24 thousand crores and create an additional 15 thousand new seats in MBBS," the union minister said.

"In the last five years, over 45 thousand new seats have been created in MBBS and PG. This is the biggest ever expansion of medical education facilities throughout the world," Javadekar said.