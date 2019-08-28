3 Bangladeshi including woman taken for trafficking, arrested in UP

Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), Army Intelligence Unit and police officials are questioning them.

Apart from one, identified as Rajjak who had his passport with him, the rest did not possess any valid travel document, the Railway Police said. (Photo: ANI)

Kanpur: Three Bangladeshi nationals including a woman were arrested at Kanpur Central Railway Station here on Tuesday.

The woman was being trafficked by them. They were arrested on board Azmer-Shialdah express, Kanpur GRP Inspector Ram Mohan Rai said.

Five mobile phones were seized from their possession.

