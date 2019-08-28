Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019 | Last Update : 08:59 AM IST

3 Bangladeshi including woman taken for trafficking, arrested in UP

Kanpur: Three Bangladeshi nationals including a woman were arrested at Kanpur Central Railway Station here on Tuesday.

Apart from one, identified as Rajjak who had his passport with him, the rest did not possess any valid travel document, the Railway Police said.

The woman was being trafficked by them. They were arrested on board Azmer-Shialdah express, Kanpur GRP Inspector Ram Mohan Rai said.

Five mobile phones were seized from their possession.

Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), Army Intelligence Unit and police officials are questioning them.

