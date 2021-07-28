Wednesday, Jul 28, 2021 | Last Update : 06:17 PM IST

  India   All India  28 Jul 2021  PM Modi to address education community on July 29 to mark one year of NEP 2020
India, All India

PM Modi to address education community on July 29 to mark one year of NEP 2020

ANI
Published : Jul 28, 2021, 4:08 pm IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2021, 4:08 pm IST

The event will witness the launch of the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and the National Education Technology Forum (NETF)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address policy makers in the domain of education and skill development, students and teachers across the country on Thursday via video conferencing to mark the completion of one year of reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

He will also launch multiple initiatives in the education sector.

 

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Prime Minister will launch the Academic Bank of Credit that will provide multiple entry and exit options for students in Higher education; first Year Engineering Programmes in Regional Languages and Guidelines for the Internationalization of Higher Education.

The initiatives to be launched also include Vidya Pravesh, a three-month play-based school preparation module for Grade 1 students; Indian Sign Language as a Subject at secondary level; NISHTHA 2.0, an integrated programme of teacher training designed by NCERT; SAFAL (Structured Assessment For Analyzing Learning Levels), a competency-based assessment framework for Grades 3, 5 and 8 in CBSE schools; and a website dedicated to Artificial Intelligence.

 

Further, the event will witness the launch of the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and the National Education Technology Forum (NETF).

These initiatives will mark a significant step towards the realization of the goals of NEP 2020 and will make the education sector more vibrant and accessible.

The NEP, 2020 is the guiding philosophy for changing the learning landscape, making education holistic and building strong foundations for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

This is the first education policy of the 21st Century and replaced the thirty-four-year-old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986.

Built on the foundational pillars of Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability and Accountability, this policy is aligned to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and aims to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society and global knowledge superpower by making both school and college education more holistic, flexible, multidisciplinary, suited to 21st century needs and aimed at bringing out the unique capabilities of each student.

 

The Union Education Minister will also be present on the occasion.

Tags: national education policy, nep 2020, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (Photo: ANI)

US announces USD 25 million aid to support India's COVID-19 vaccination process

43 roads have been submerged and a bridge on the Vashisthi river was damaged at Chiplun due to heavy floods. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra flood: 209 people dead, 8 missing due to heavy rains and floods

Bommai is a close confidante of Yediyurappa. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4Karnataka)

Basavaraj Bommai takes oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a meeting with civil society leaders. (Photo: Twitter/@SecBlinken)

Blinken arrives in India; to discuss plethora of issues with Indian leaders

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham