Cloudburst kills 7, injures 12 in J&K’s Kishtwar; 26 people missing

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jul 28, 2021, 12:37 pm IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2021, 1:44 pm IST

Teams from the J&K police, the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and civil administration were joined by local volunteers to begin a massive rescue and relief operation. (Representational image: PTI)
SRINAGAR: At least, seven persons have been killed and 26 others gone missing after half a dozen residential houses were swept away by flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in a remote village of Jammu and Kashmir’s mountainous district of Kishtwar early Wednesday.

The officials said that twelve persons injured in the calamity have been rescued and removed to hospital.

 

A spokesman of the district police said that six residential houses, a ration depot and a bridge were damaged in the impact of the cloudburst that hit Hanzor village of Kishtwar’s Dachhan area.  Soon teams from the J&K police, the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and civil administration were joined by local volunteers to begin a massive rescue and relief operation which was under way, the spokesman said. A report received here said that hostile weather is hampering the rescue and relief operation.

SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain Bhat said that six bodies have been recovered, so far. “The search for the missing persons is going on. Initial reports suggest that 25-26 people are missing,” he added.

 

The Kishtwar police in a statement said that twenty persons are missing and identified those whose bodies have been recovered, so far, as Saja Begum, Rakila Begum, Ghulam Nabi, Abdul Majeed, Zaytoona Begum and Tauseef Iqbal. It confirmed twelve persons have been injured in the incident.

Earlier cloudbursts hit two villages-Khangral and Sangra- in Kargil district of Ladakh, causing minor damages to some residential houses and a mini hydro power project but no casualties were reported, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the weather office in Srinagar on Wednesday issued an advisory, warning of flash flood, mudslide and landslides besides waterlogging in low lying areas in parts of Jammu and Kashmir. “At present, it's cloudy at most places of J&K with thunderstorm and rain at some places of Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi and neighborhood,” it said in a statement adding “Widespread intermittent rain is most likely to continue till July 30th…heavy to very heavy rain is also possible at some places.”

 

The statement further said that it may lead to flash floods, mudslides, landslides and waterlogging in low lying areas. “Accordingly, people are once again advised to remain “alert” and very cautious as water level has increased in all rivers. Don't venture out in hilly and landslides, mudslide prone areas.”

