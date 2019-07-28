Sunday, Jul 28, 2019 | Last Update : 07:05 AM IST

India, All India

Top Pakistani JeM terrorist killed in Shopian encounter

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jul 28, 2019, 1:55 am IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2019, 5:52 am IST

Police spokesman added that the security forces returned fire, triggering an encounter which lasted for several hours.

Munna Lahori
 Munna Lahori

Srinagar: A “top commander” and IED “expert” of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) and his close associate were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Shopian district on Saturday.

The police and Army officials here said that JeM commander from Pakistan Munna Lahori and his local accomplice Mir Zeenat Ul Islam were trapped inside a private house in Shopian’s Banday Mohalla, Bona Bazaar after the Army and J&K police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) along with the members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) laid siege to the locality shortly before dawn.

“The cordon-and- search operation was launched on credible input about the presence of militant duo in the area. As the security forces zeroed in on the house being used by the terrorists as a temporary hideout, they came under a barrage of gunfire”, a police spokesman said.

He added that the security forces returned fire, triggering an encounter which lasted for several hours. “The terrorist duo was killed in the encounter. Both of them were wanted by law for their complicity in several terror crimes including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities,” the spokesman said.

The Army and police officials said that Munna Lahori was involved in a series of attacks on security forces including the June 16 Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Arihal village of Pulwama district in which two Army jawans were killed and the March 30 “partial car blast attack” against a convoy of the security forces at Banihal along the Srinagar-Jammu highway on security forces. “He was an IED expert and also responsible for recruitment of local Kashmiri youth into the terrorist ranks”, they said.

Asked if the security forces also suffered any casualties in the fire fight, the police said, “Due to the efforts of the police and security forces it was a clean operation and no collateral damage took place during the exchange of fire”.

Tags: munna lahori, jem terrorist

Latest From India

The IAF had signed a contract with the US government and Boeing in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters.

IAF gets first batch of 4 Apache helicopters

Ratul Puri

Kamal Nath nephew gives ED slip on pretext of going to toilet

The overall savings stood at 31 percent of total grants and appropriations exposing poor financial management by the state. (Photo: File)

CAG flags Rs 986 cr revenue loss in Assam

Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala administers the oath of office to B.S. Yediyurappa as Karnataka chief minister during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

JDS backtracks on giving BJP outside support

MOST POPULAR

1

Family of former Prez A P J Abdul Kalam launches plantation drive to make India green

2

Nation remembers 'missile man', former Prez APJ Abdul Kalam on 4th death anniversary

3

Viral video: Man’s bungee jumping rope snaps mid-air, caught on camera

4

Women must get funds, reservation in Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

5

Sad News: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dog killed in accident

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham