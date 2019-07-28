Sunday, Jul 28, 2019 | Last Update : 07:05 AM IST

India, All India

Kamal Nath nephew gives ED slip on pretext of going to toilet

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jul 28, 2019, 6:12 am IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2019, 6:12 am IST

It is understood that agency officials then tried to call him on his mobile phone but it was switched off. 

Ratul Puri
 Ratul Puri

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri could not be questioned by the ED in connection with the VVIP choppers money-laundering case here as he left the agency’s office soon after reaching, officials said on Saturday.

They said that Mr Puri was to be confronted with some evidence during questioning at an Enforcement Directorate office here on Friday. He was asked to wait but he reportedly left after some time on the pretext of going to the washroom, officials alleged.

It is understood that agency officials then tried to call him on his mobile phone but it was switched off.

“It is not true that Puri gave the slip during questioning,” a senior official said.

Mr Puri, chairman of Hindustan Power Projects, has been grilled by the agency in this case in the past too. He is the son of Nita and Deepak Puri, the CMD of optical storage media firm Moser Baer. Nita Puri is Nath’s sister.  

The Rs 3,600 crore deal to purchase AgustaWestland choppers for VVIPs was scrapped by India over allegations of corruption and kickbacks being paid in the deal.  

The ED and the CBI are probing the case and have already filed multiple charge sheets in the case.  

Meanwhile, during the day, Puri got interim relief from arrest till Monday from a Delhi court in a money laundering case related to the chopper scam. He had said that he was cooperating in the probe and there was no need of his arrest.

Tags: kamal nath, ratul puri, money laundering case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The IAF had signed a contract with the US government and Boeing in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters.

IAF gets first batch of 4 Apache helicopters

The overall savings stood at 31 percent of total grants and appropriations exposing poor financial management by the state. (Photo: File)

CAG flags Rs 986 cr revenue loss in Assam

Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala administers the oath of office to B.S. Yediyurappa as Karnataka chief minister during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

JDS backtracks on giving BJP outside support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a programme to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas in New Delhi on Saturday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and minister of state for Ayush (independent charge) and defence, Shripad Yesso Naik, are also seen. (Photo: PTI)

Kargil win a symbol of India’s might: Modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Family of former Prez A P J Abdul Kalam launches plantation drive to make India green

2

Nation remembers 'missile man', former Prez APJ Abdul Kalam on 4th death anniversary

3

Viral video: Man’s bungee jumping rope snaps mid-air, caught on camera

4

Women must get funds, reservation in Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

5

Sad News: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dog killed in accident

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMLife

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham